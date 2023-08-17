Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.

A statement from his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Affectionately known to his fans as “Parky”, tributes have poured in for the veteran presenter following news of his death. In a TV career that spanned across seven decades, Parkinson interviewed more than 2,000 people during his career, chatting with celebrities including Muhammed Ali, Victoria Beckham and David Bowie.

He is also known for his more awkward encounters, with the chat show host offering an apology to Meg Ryan in 2021 following their tense interview in 2003. So, what exactly happened with Meg Ryan? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Michael Parkinson?

Parkinson was one of the most popular broadcasters in British television history. The 88-year-old began his career in journalism in the 1960s, working on current affair shows for the BBC and Granada television.

His famous talk show, called Parkinson, launched on the BBC in 1971, running until 1982 and restarting again in 1998 until 2007. Throughout his career he interviewed over 2,000 celebrities or notable people from the 20th century. Some of his most famous guests included Sir Paul McCartney, Muhammid Ali, Madonna and David Bowie.

The veteran broadcaster has passed away at the age of 88 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parkinson’s family confirmed he had died following a “brief illness” on Thursday 17 August. In a statement they said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

When did he step down from presenting?

Parkinson stepped down from television in 2007. The veteran broadcaster was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013 and had to learn to walk again in 2017 after he had spinal surgery to correct two ruptured discs.

Reported by the Daily Express, he told the Sunday Mirror at the time: “I’ve been ill for the last five years. I’ve overcome prostate cancer, but it’s been a difficult period of my life. And my spinal operation has involved a long and unpleasant recovery.

“But in many ways what gets me through is the thought of not becoming redundant. I don’t want to be on the waste heap – and that more than anything else is the best motivation for anyone growing old.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November 2022 he appeared noticeably frail during an interview with BBC Breakfast, with fans taking to social media to share their concern. One Twitter user tweeted: “Wow. When you haven’t seen someone on screen for a long time you expect them to stay looking like that forever. Didn’t recognise Michael Parkinson until he spoke.”

What happened with Meg Ryan?

In 2003 Parkinson interviewed actress Meg Ryan following the release of Jane Campion’s movie thriller The Cut. The interview was a tense one, with Parkinson becoming noticeably frustrated as Ryan became more uncomfortable, with the actress eventually telling him to “wrap it up”.

You can watch the interview in full below:

Did he apologise?

The chat show host offered Ryan an apology in August 2021, speaking to Radio Times, Parkinson said: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner. I was quite obviously angry with her and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous and I could have done better.”

When asked what he would say to her now the former chat show host said: “I’m sorry” adding: “but you must understand that you played a part in it, too. Neither of us were on top form, and we were both discomforted”

What has Meg Ryan said about Parkinson interview?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan who is best known for her roles in movies including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless In Seattle and You’ve Got Mail described Parkinson as “a nut” and that he had acted like a “disapproving dad” in an interview with Marie Claire.

She told the publication: “I don’t even know the man. That guy was like some disapproving father! It’s crazy. I don’t know what he is to you guys, but he’s a nut. I felt like he was berating me for being naked in the movie.

“He said something like: ‘You should go back to doing what you were doing’. And I thought, are you like a disapproving dad right now? I’m not even related to you. Back off, buddy. I was so offended by him.”