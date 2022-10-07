Nazanin Mandi ‘files for divorce’ from Miguel after 18 years together
Actress Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce from singer Miguel, after 18 years together - and nearly three years of marriage
Mandi, 36, who lives in Los Angeles, filed for divorce from the Adorn singer, 36, and cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason for the split.
According to the documents, submitted to the court in Los Angeles, and seen by the US media, the couple’s properties and assets are set to be divided as per their prenuptial agreement.
This comes after the couple, who had been together for 18 years, reconciled in February, following an initial separation in 2021.
The couple was last seen together on July 18 2022, when they attended the world premiere of Horror/Sci-fi film, Nope, in Hollywood, California.
At the event, they happily posed together on the red carpet, in matching all-black outfits, with Nazanin wearing a cut-away leather gown, and Miguel donning vinyl trousers and a button-up shirt. Whilst they both wore dark sunglasses to finish the look off.
The pair initially met in 2005, on the set of Miguel’s first music video, "Getcha Hands Up."
Mandi was there to interview the singer as part of a behind-the-scenes promotional DVD, and after the filming took place they exchanged numbers.
After 11 years of dating, they became engaged in January 2016, and married two years later at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, in California.
Following the separation last year, the pair released a statement to People Magazine via a representative, which read: “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”
However, by February of this year, the former couple seemed to have reconciled, as the Waves singer made an announcement on his Instagram.
Miguel, took to Instagram and shared a number of photos showing the pair smiling, hugging and holding hands, with the caption: “Love heals. Proud of us.”
In an Instagram post last month, Nazanin wrote about how she’s currently going through a significant life change.
Alongside a series of photographs of herself and some inspirational messages, she captioned the post: “journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again.”
“When and who was I when I was my most free and confident self,” continued Mandi.
A few days ago, she posted a few photos taken in a pool, alongside a series of quotes, songs and images. In the caption, she wrote: “I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me.”
One image that her followers seemed to focus on was Nicole Kidman’s iconic ‘just divorced Tom’ celebration photo.
With one follower commenting: “Lmaooo it’s the Nicole Kidman pics for me, that’s prob the day she was set free from Tom.”
Another wrote: “Nicole tasting freedom is always a vibe.”
Whilst a third said: “That kind of freedom is everything! I’m here for all this newfound self love.”