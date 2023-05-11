The health scare now appears to be over, with Margolyes allowed to return home

Miriam Margolyes has shared an update on her health following surgery

Miriam Margolyes, the British-Australian actor who played Professor Spout in the second Harry Potter movie, recently revealed that she had undergone heart surgery and was hospitalised.

The 81-year-old Margolyes began updating her Facebook followers on concerns around her health on Friday (5 May), revealing that she had spent the night in The Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

“Have to stay overnight for Observation in the High Dependency Unit,” her social media post reportedly said, “BORING.”

She told her followers the next day that she had undergone a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive technique used to treat aortic valve stenosis, and that she would stay at The Royal Brompton “certainly till Sunday (7 May).”

Aortic valve stenosis causes the heart’s aortic valve to narrow, restricting blood flow to the rest of the body. TAVI surgery is used to replace the aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery, improving blood flow and reducing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue.

TAVI is considered a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery for patients who are at high risk or considered ineligible for surgery due to various factors such as age, overall health or other underlying conditions.

Margolyes’ surgery appeared to have been successful, but on Monday (8 May), she revealed that she had developed a chest infection and "can’t come home yet."

Thankfully, Margolyes’s health scare now appears to be over as she announced on Tuesday ( May) that she was being allowed to return home. She thanked her fans for their well wishes.

“Beloved chums,” she said. “After a s*** yesterday, I am going home later today. Heartfelt thanks to all my wonderful friends who sent messages and to the very fine doctors and nurses at the RBHT who put up with me.”

Margolyes is known for her versatile acting career, spanning film, television and stage, and has appeared in numerous notable films, including The Age of Innocence, Little Shop of Horrors, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Romeo + Juliet.

