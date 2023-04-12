Michael Jordan was a six time NBA Championship winner with the Chicago Bulls during a glittering career

Michael Jordan is viewed as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. (Getty Images)

A pair of trainers once worn by basketball icon Michael Jordan has sold for £1.7 million at auction, making them the most expensive shoes to ever be sold.

The signed Air Jordan 13s were famously worn by Jordan during the second game of the NBA finals in 1998 during his final year with the Chicago Bulls. The season is often referred to as The Last Dance due to Jordan’s heroics in the final and it is the inspiration behind the hit Netflix series of the same name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan is best remembered for two successful spells with the Bulls and he dominated the sport during the 1990s - winning a total of six NBA championships, whilst winning the NBA finals MVP on all six occasions.

Jordan is viewed as one of the most marketable athletes of all time and the sale of his shoes were amongst the most expensive items that the former basketball player has ever sold.

But what is the most expensive item to ever be sold by Michael Jordan and what is his net worth?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the most expensive Michael Jordan item?

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Final trainers became the most expensive trainer of all time - eclipsing Jordan’s previous record of £1.18 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, this is not the most expensive item to be sold by MJ from the 1998 NBA Finals and his match-worn jersey from the same season was sold for a price of £8.1 million in 2022.

Michael Jordans 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordan XIIIs sneakers are the most expensive trainer of all time. (Getty Images)

Jordan is considered by many sporting fans to be one of the best athletes in basketball history and he has now cemented his status as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectables explained that Jordan’s sales continue to outperform and surpass all expectations.

Wachter said: “Today’s record-breaking result further proves the demand for Michael Jordan’s sports memorabilia continues to out outperform and transcend all expectations.”

Why are Air Jordans so valuable?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Jordan is viewed as the most recognisable retired NBA star in the world and his blazing career on the court overflowed to the basketball sneaker industry.

Air Jordans were first created in 1984 when Jordan’s agent David Falk, initiated a meeting between the NBA star and Nike.

Nike incorporated their new technology for running shoes, which they called air soles to create the first Air Jordans. Initially these shoes were banned in the NBA as the rules stated that sneakers must be white with some colours of the team’s jersey.

Jordan was fined $5,000 for every game that he wore the shoe but Nike paid the fine, capitalising on the publicity and popularity. The gamble paid off and Jordan’s success whilst wearing the shoe helped catapult the brand to new heights.

What are the most expensive trainers?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Jordan and Nike dominate the trainer industry with four of the the top five most expensive sneakers of all time belonging to the former NBA star.

Here are the top five most expensive sneakers of all time.

Air Jordan 13s - £1.7 million Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans – £1.6 Million Kayne West Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ – £1.49 million Michael Jordan’s Game Worn Nike Airship – £1.18 million Air Jordan Retro “Kobe Pack” – £644,424

What is Michael Jordan’s net worth?

Michael Jordan is one of the most valuable athletes of all time and he is believed to have a net worth of £1.75 billion according to Forbes.