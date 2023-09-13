Watch more videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift may have been the biggest winner at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) but the biggest applause was for NSYNC.

The pop-band which features Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took to the stage for the first time in almost a decade to present the Best Pop Video award - which Taylor Swift won for Anti-Hero.

A stunned Taylor Swift said: “I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this. I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is.”

As a huge NSYNC fan myself - I know all the songs and the dance moves - we really do need to know! Are NSYNC getting back together? Is there going to be a new album or [fingers crossed] a reunion tour.

The internet has been going crazy with reports the band have recorded a new song, written by Justin Timberlake for the upcoming Trolls Band Together,” the upcoming third instalment of the DreamWorks’ animated franchise which stars Justin and Anna Kendrick.

The new trailer has a boy band reunion storyline so they could be testing the waters to see if fans are on board with new music. Nothing has been confirmed but after seeing the reaction from their MTV VMA reunion surely a reunion tour is on the cards. Please let it be so.

NSYNC shot to fame with their debut hit single ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ in 1997 and went on to have success with ‘I Want You Back’, ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’ and ‘Bye Bye Bye.'. Justin Timberlake left the band in 2002 after seven years and three successful albums. The band officially split in 2007.