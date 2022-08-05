Ex On The Beach star Helen Briggs has warned other parents to check their child’s moles, after her daughter had to have a birth mark removed

Helen Briggs has issued a warning to other parents to look out for “growing” birthmarks on their children after her daughter had to have a birthmark on her chest removed.

The 26-year-old mother, who is best known for starring in the fourth series of Ex On The Beach, took to Instagram to show her daughter’s ever growing birthmark on her chest.

Helen explained that she noticed a change in how the birthmark looked in the beginning of 2022 and decied to visit a doctor for advice.

Speaking to her 648,000 followers, Helen wrote: “Hey guys, I just wanted to pop on here & explain a little what Ocean had done at @greatormondst in London.

"Ocean was born with a birthmark on her chest which never bothered her or us but over the past six months, a black dot appeared which grew bigger & darker along with her birthmark (it’s really changed shape since she was born).

"I took her to the doctors about it who were a little unsure what it was, so they advised us to get it removed & have a biopsy on it so here we are today in London visiting for 2 days. She was so brave & is recovering so well."

Helen is now advising other parents to get their child’s mole checked if they notice unusual behaviour with its growth.

She continued: "I just wanted to make parents aware if you ever have doubts please please go see a doctor and get some advice. Ocean is absolutely fine & still her cheeky happy self.

"I just wanted to thank all the nurses and doctors at Great Ormond Street, they were absolutely wonderful, so kind & helpful I trusted them with my daughter & they didn’t disappoint so thank you 🌻.

“We are still waiting on the results and will update you all when we know more."

Many commenters have praised Helen for sharing her experience.

“Such an amazing brave girl❤️” one said.

Another wrote: “Omg this nearly made me cry what a brave little girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ fingers crossed everything is ok ❤️ sending you guys lots of love xxxxxxxx”

A third added: “She looked it she dealt with it all really well...im guessing more than mum n dad did ....hope it all comes back clear and she carries on being the crazy fun hilarious sassy little lady she is that we get to watch on stories ❤️❤️❤️”