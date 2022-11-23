N-Dubz fans have been left wondering if the remainder of their tour will go ahead after last night’s gig in Nottingham was cancelled

N-Dubz fans have been reassured that the remainder of the band’s tour dates will go ahead, after the trio cancelled their show in Nottingham with just five minutes notice on Tuesday.

Dappy, 35, Tulisa,34, and Fazer, 35, from London, left fans at the Motorpoint Arena enraged after posting an onscreen statement explaining that they would not be taking to the stage due to an “artist’s illness”.

Advertisement

Despite Dappy having posted on Instagram that his “voice was basically gone” hours earlier, it seemed to fans that the show would still be going ahead as the opening acts warmed up the crowd. The band have been blasted for cancelling at “the last minute”.

N-Dubz have now taken to Twitter to reassure fans that the remainder of the tour will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement

Ahead of their performance in London, N-Dubz tweeted: “We are pleased to confirm that the show will go ahead tonight. We are so sorry to have let so many fans down in Nottingham last night, but we are pleased to confirm that the show has been rescheduled to December 7th. Tickets from last night are still valid for the new date.”

N-Dubz cancelled concert in Nottingham on Tuesday (Instagram/n_dubz)

Advertisement

The MOBO award winners had been promoting the tour as their first time reuniting in a decade. Attendees at the concert in Nottingham were left waiting for several hours before the announcement that N-Dubz wouldn’t be performing.

The onscreen statement read: “We are very sorry to announce that due to artist illness, tonight’s performance has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Advertisement

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by this late announcement; however, it is just not possible for the artists to go ahead this evening.

“Full information will be available tomorrow via. the official channels.”

Advertisement

Disappointed fans walked past a display stating that the performance had been postponed as they left the arena.

Dappy posted that he was unwell hours earlier (Instagram/dappy100)

Many took to Twitter complaining that they had been left waiting for hours to see N-Dubz and travelled far for the show.

Advertisement

One person wrote: “I travelled all the way from London to Nottingham to see N-Dubz; just for them to announce after the performing acts that they’re cancelling the show due to an “illness”

“F*** RIGHT OFF. Dappy, you knew you were unwell hours ago. Run me my b****** refund. Immediately #ndubz”

Advertisement

Another said: “I can’t believe I’ve travelled from Manchester to Nottingham expecting to see N-Dubz, only to watch Wes Nelson headline the arena 🙄 #ndubz”

“Waited 13 years to see N-Dubz and the night I’m sat in the arena dappy has lost his bloody voice so the show might be getting cancelled,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “Travelled 6 hours and booked 2 nights in a £300 air B&B to see N-dubz and this happens🙃 actually gutted and p***** off that this has cost around £500-600 to come here and see them😀🥲 now gonna have to go London for the next one and spend more money ”

Advertisement

Advertisement

N-Dubz responded to the backlash with an apology on their Twitter account as they attempted to reassure fans that the remainder of the tour will go ahead.

N-Dubz tweeted: “We’re so sorry we had to cancel the show tonight. We tried to do everything possible to make the show happen, but a doctor advised at the very last minute that Dappy was unable to perform and needed to rest tonight…

“The O2 Arena show tomorrow (November 23rd) and the rest of the tour will still be going ahead. We will make a further statement after Dappy has seen the doctor again tomorrow morning

“We had to take this advice seriously and consider Dappy’s health so that the rest of the tour can happen, which has so far has been amazing.

Advertisement

N-Dubz (Getty Images)

“We’re deeply sorry to all the fans who travelled to see us tonight and promise to make it up to you with a new rescheduled date for the show. Dappy, Tulisa & Fazer x”

Advertisement

N-Dubz cancelled their performance in Nottingham just hours after Dappy shared a series of posts on his Instagram story revealing that he was struggling with “flu-like symptoms”.

The singer, who boasts over 368,000 followers, wrote: “This always happens. Too many back-to-back shows without no proper breaks, now I’m completely f***ed. Voice basically gone, flu, chest infection etc. etc”

“Nottingham, I pray things change in the next hour with me,” he added.

Wes Nelson opened for the cancelled show in Nottingham (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Opening act Wes Nelson felt ‘gutted’ for N-Dubz fans (Instagram/Wes.Nelson)

Dappy later updated fans that he had completely lost his voice, saying: “I’m so sorry Nottingham.”

Advertisement

Twitter was flooded with fans desperately trying to sell their tickets for tonight’s concert in London as they feared that it would be cancelled, however N-Dubz have released a statement claiming that it will go ahead as planned.

Opening act Wes Nelson said he was “gutted” for the fans who were unable to see the trio perform in Nottingham, as he took to Instagram to thank those who praised his set.

Wes added: “For everyone asking I didn’t know they weren’t able to go on til after I’d come off stage.