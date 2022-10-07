Anna Richardson was in a relationship with Great British Bake Off’s Sue Perkins for seven years

Anna Richardson has confirmed that she has moved on a year after splitting from comedian and Great British Bake Off host, Sue Perkins.

The Naked Attraction presenter, 52, revealed that the couple, who was previously considered to be “one of the strongest in showbiz”, had broken up last year following seven years together.

The pair began dating in 2014 after knowing each other through the media industry for a year and a half, and even considered starting a family while living in North London together, before sadly going their separate ways.

Anna Richardson hosts Naked Attraction

Anna Richardson has now seemingly moved on as she has spoken about her “whirlwind romance” with her new boyfriend.

She told the Mirror that she had met her new beau through mutual friends and felt “really lucky” to find someone.

She said: “I ended up meeting somebody through friends of friends…I just got really, really lucky that someone was compatible in my friendship circle.

Sue Perkins is on the first episode of Who Do You Think You Are? season 19

“There’s something very sexy about feeling like the person on the other end of the phone has made an effort with you.”

Anna provided some insight into her new romance while talking about love languages and how to understand your partner to keep a healthy and happy relationship.

The TV presenter regularly matches couples together on screen, but has only spoken about her previous relationships a little.

Anna Richardson attended the British LGBTQ Awards in 2019 (Pic:Getty)

Anna continued: “It’s all about communication and rapport, and understanding the other person enough [that you know] what they need.”

Although Anna has not revealed a lot of information about her new boyfriend, she has previously spoken about connections and love languages when discussing her relationship with Sue Perkins.

Anna told the Mirror on a different occasion: “It was an extraordinary connection - it’s been amazing!

Naked Attraction

“People become obsessed with sex and just want to know, ‘what is it you do in bed?’, it’s not about that, it’s about the person and it’s about the connection with that person and [Sue] is a wonderful human being.”