Naked Attraction, the Channel 4 dating show that goes all out, will return for season 10 next month

Naked Attraction, the Channel 4 show that puts dating in reverse, is returning for a tenth season, and Anna Richardson will once again be the host.

The series sees singletons choose a date from six candidates, but the twist is their picks are based on what they look like in their birthday suits.

Each of those hoping to be chosen for a date is stark naked during the episode, it’s only when the pair go on their date that they will see each other with their clothes on.

Anna Richardson hosts Naked Attraction

How does Naked Attraction work?

Six people who are hoping to be picked for a date stand in a pod stark naked in front of the show’s guest, host Anna, and a studio audience.

Over a series of rounds, the contestants’ bodies will be gradually revealed. After each round the guest chooses a contestant to send home until they are left with two potential dates.

At this point, the guest gets their kit off and makes their final decision on who they will take on a date.

After their date, the pair give feedback on how it went and whether they are likely to see each other again.

Naked Attraction

Who is host Anna Richardson?

Anna Richardson is a 51 year old producer, presenter and journalist from Shropshire.

She has more than two decade’s experience in TV, starting out on the Big Breakfast on Channel 4.

She has presented health and educational shows including Secret Eaters, Supershoppers, How to Retire at 40, How Not to Get Old, and The Sex Education Show.

She has made several appearances on talk show Loose Women, and been a contestant on House of Games, The Chase, Celebrity Countdown, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Richardson began presenting Naked Attraction for its first series in 2016 and has been with the show ever since.

She was in a relationship with comedian and presenter Sue Perkins from 2014, but the pair split last year.

When is Naked Attraction season 10 on TV?

Season 10 of Naked Attraction will begin airing on Channel 4 on Thursday 1 September - episodes will air at the same time weekly.

All episodes will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

How can you apply to be on Naked Attraction?

You can apply to be on the next season (season 11) of Naked Attraction by filling out a form on the Studio Lambert website.

You will need to submit personal information and must be 18 or older to take part due to the nature of the show.

If your application is taken to the next stage you will be asked to interview naked in front of a camera so that producers can find out more about you and decide if you will be a good fit for the show.

Contestants are not paid to be on the show, but stand-by contestants are reportedly paid £75 for their time.