The tennis player has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend however avoided being given a criminal record

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia in an incident in January 2021. Kyrgios avoided having the conviction recorded after the magistrate described the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration”, but said it wasn’t premeditated.

Following the ruling, Kyrgios released a statement which said: “I was not in a good place when this happened and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret. I know it wasn’t okay and I’m sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused.”

Later that year of the incident in question, Kyrgios started dating his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - this is everything you need to know.

Who is Costeen Hatzi?

Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer who lives in Sydney, Australia. She graduated from the Australian Catholic University with a bachelor of psychological sciences in May 2021.

Costeen Hatzi, partner of Nick Kyrgios of Australia watches from the player box as Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Marking her graduation on Instagram, Hatzi posted: “No idea how we got through it but we did - Here’s to the next chapter.”

Hatzi boasts over 172k followers on the social media platform, and is the founder of her own business called Casa Amor Interiors which focuses on minimalist home decor.

How long have Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi been together?

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been together since December 2021 - according to a profile on the tennis player for ESPN , the two met when Hatzi was selling a mirror on Instagram, and Kyrgios stumbled across her account whilst looking for a mirror for his house.

The two started dating soon after, and Hatzi began travelling with Kyrgios when the 2022 tennis season began. Kyrgios stars in Netflix’s new tennis docuseries Break Point, which also takes a look into the early days of his relationship with Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in their Men’s Singles Final match during Day 9 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Talking to the cameras ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, Kyrgios says: “We’ve been together about two and a half months. We met online and we’ve been hanging out every day since.”

The couple went Instagram official in January 2022, when Hatzi shared a picture of the two of them with the caption: “Not a bad way to start 2022.”

They celebrated their one year anniversary in December 2022, with Kyrgios posting a selection of pictures on Instagram, with the caption: “T H A N K F U L [heart emoji] a year since we met and everything became better.”

When did Nick Kyrgios split from Chiara Passari?

Prior to his relationship with Hatzi, Kyrgios had been in a relationship with Chiara Passari, who he dated between 2020 and 2021.

The couple broke up in late 2021 after they had to be separated by police over an argument that occurred when they were in a hotel quarantining in Australia. At the time, South Australian Police confirmed that two travellers had been separated following a verbal altercation, but did not name names.

Chiara Passari and Nick Kyrgios (Photo: Instagram/Nick Kyrgios)

A statement said: “In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel. An investigation was conducted, no offences were disclosed and both parties will not spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms.”

In July 2022, it was announced that Kyrgios was due to appear in court in Australia in August that year to face a common assault charge which happened back in December 2021.

What happened in court?

Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia. A magistrate in the tennis star’s home town of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

Magistrate Beth Campbell also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had pushed his former girlfriend to the ground during an argument in January 2021.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (R) leaves the magistrate’s court in Canberra on February 3, 2023 (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past but his mental health had improved.

On Friday (3 Feb), Kyrgios’ psychologist, Sam Borenstein, said in a written report and testimony by phone the tennis star had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

His mental health had led to impulsive and reckless behaviour. Borenstein added that the 27-year-old’s recent knee injury had resulted in mild to moderate symptoms of depression, but his mental health was improving.