The couple got engaged during a romantic getaway to Montenegro after a five-month romance

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna has announced that she is engaged to her footballer beau Oliver Burke after a whirlwind five-month romance.

The happy couple set off on a romantic getaway to Montenegro, where the Celebrity Big Brother alumni revealed that they had taken their relationship to the next level. McKenna took to social to post a video montage of the proposal captioned: "YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke, here’s to forever my future husband".

In the video, McKenna can be seen adorably surprised as her now fiance got down on one knee to propose after a boat trip to a calm and secluded location in the Balkan country. The reality star then showed off her glittering pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Burke replied to the post, penning: "I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you my wife to be. 'I love you. Forever. And always"

Rumours of their relationship first started to surface in February when they were first spotted leaving the Corinthia hotel in London together, before they went public with their romance in April.

But who is Megan McKenna's new husband-to-be Oliver Burke? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Oliver Burke?

Oliver Burke plays his trade as a striker and right-winger for Millwall, on loan from Werder Bremen - Credit: Getty

Oliver Burke is a 26-year-old professional footballer who currently plays for EFL Championship club Millwall on loan from German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen. He predominantly plays as either a striker or as a right winger and has featured for the likes of Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig, West Brom, Celtic, Sheffield United and more over a career that has spanned nearly two decades.

He was born in Kirkaldy in Scotland in 1997 but grew up in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire in his formative years. Burke was eligible to play for England, but opted to play for the country where he was born and went on to make his Scottish senior team debut in 2016, before scoring his first international foal in Scotland's 2-1 victory over Cyprus on 8 June, 2019.

What is Oliver Burke's net worth?

Net worth is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe. According to Freshers Live, Burke has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

How much does Oliver Burke make as a salary?