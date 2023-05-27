For the curious.
Oliwier Kaczmarowska

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Police have confirmed that a body pulled from the River Trent in Lincolnshire is missing schoolboy Oliwier Kaczmarowska.

The 15-year-old went missing on Monday (22 May) and his body was recovered on Friday (26 May) afternoon, around 300 metres away from the Flood Road Bridge in Gainsborough. Lincolnshire Police said Oliwier’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner following formal identification of his body.

Tributes to Oliwier have been laid in the local area and police have asked that any further tributes are placed on the grassy area next to the Trent Port pub. “Our thoughts are with Oliwier’s family at this incredibly difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected. We also ask that people do not speculate about how or why Oliwier died.”

The search for Oliwier included a specially trained underwater search team and officers searching the banks.

More to follow.

