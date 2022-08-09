The actor will share memories from his 100-mile trek through Scotland’s West Highland Way.

Sam Heughan is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the popular TV show Outlander.

The 42-year-old, from Scotland, has announced that his memoir titled ‘Waypoint’ will be released on 25 October 2022.

This is not Sam’s first rodeo in the world of literature as he has penned two other books - ‘Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other’ and ‘The Clanlands Almanack: Seasonal Stories from Scotland’.

His new book will have a different twist to his previous tomes, as it is much more personal and dives into his memories.

The actor documents a 100 mile journey from his home all the way to Ben Nevis.

During the walk he reflects upon his career, personal life and his Scottish heritage.

Sam announced the book on Instagram back in March 2022.

He wrote: “Along the journey I reflect on stories from my life, with personal insight plus my hopes, dreams and plans for the future.

“I can’t wait to share this personal journey with you.”

Sam took to Instagram on 8 August to show off the cover of his new book.

In a video, he proudly held up the first copy of the memoir for his fans to see.

The book is illustrated with a photo of Sam sitting by a fire holding a glass of whisky in one hand and a notebook in the other.

It was taken at Loch Lomond which is one of the destinations explored within the book.

The book is being published by Voracious and is available for pre-order now.

Sam Heughan told InStyle magazine: “I think actors before social media were pretty elusive.

“I love to people watch. I don’t like standing out in the crowd…I love sitting in a cafe or bar and just watching people.”

