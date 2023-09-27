Who was Usher’s other guest at the Marni show at Paris Fashion Week earlier today, Josh X?

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and as Marina Licht rounds up all the K-Pop artists that have made their way over to Europe for both Paris and Milan Fashion Week, future Superbowl half-time performer Usher was also spotted attending a runway show in Paris.

Usher, who is currently undertaking a residency at ​​La Seine Musicale in Paris, took time from his busy schedule to attend the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, much like SEVETEEN’s Joshua and was captured sitting alongside both French singer Aya Nakamura and the legendary Erykah Badu.

A vision in red ladybirdcore, Usher was also joined by another musician, Josh X. That name might not be too familiar to some people, but his production work will no doubt jog your memory a little more - and if not, then at least you’re in the know much as we’ve become.

So who was Usher’s other guest at the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show from earlier today at Paris Fashion Week?

Who is Josh X?

Josh Xantus was born in the vibrant city of Brooklyn, New York City, and was raised by his single mother in Queens. His musical journey started at a remarkably young age, with him picking up classical piano at the age of six. By the time he was just 13 years old, he had already composed his first song.

Xantus attended the prestigious Juilliard School's summer programme, where he further honed his musical abilities, earning himself a full college scholarship and eventually graduating from Five Towns College located in Long Island, New York. Throughout his journey, he has drawn inspiration from notable artists in the music industry, with Brian McKnight being his favourite singer.

His career took a significant turn when he found himself in Los Angeles in 2009. During this time, he had the opportunity to perform his single ‘First Time’ for none other than the legendary Stevie Wonder. The music icon was highly impressed by Josh X's work and encouraged him to "continue to carry out the legacy of being a musician that represents real music." This encounter served as a pivotal moment in his career, motivating him to pursue his passion with even greater determination.

In 2015, he co-wrote the track ‘Ready to Go’ alongside Swizz Beatz for a collaboration between Pepsi and the hit TV series,’ Empire’. It marked a significant step in his career, showcasing his versatility as a songwriter. Additionally, in the same year, he released his debut single ‘All for Love,’ featuring the renowned rapper Jadakiss.

One of his notable career highlights includes his collaboration with the chart-topping artist Cardi B. Starting in 2015, he began writing and producing for Cardi B and contributed to tracks such as ‘Selfish,’ ‘Island Girls,’ and ‘Heaven on My Mind.’ The latter track, "Heaven on My Mind," reached No. 22 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart in January 2017, further solidifying his position in the music industry.