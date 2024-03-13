Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Alexander, who was widely known as 'Polio Paul', has died at the age of 78 after spending more than 70 years of his life in an iron lung.

Alexander contracted polio in 1952 when he was only six years old. He had since used an iron lung to help him to breathe, going on to live a full life including going to college and becoming a lawyer and a published author.

In an update on an ongoing GoFundMe which helped with his medical expenses, it was confirmed that Alexander had passed away. The update read: "Paul Alexander, “The Man in the Iron Lung”, passed away yesterday. After surviving polio as a child, he lived over 70 years inside of an iron lung. In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author. His story travelled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered."

Paul Alexander, widely known as 'Polio Paul', has died at the age of 78 after spending more than 70 years in an iron lung. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Christopher Ulmer, an American disability rights activist who had initially launched the fundraiser on behalf of Alexander, added that he had spoken to his brother, Philip, who said: “I am so gratitude to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser. It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

Polio left Alexander unable to move from from the neck down, with his diagnosis coming three years before a vaccine was invented for the infection. He also continued to use an iron lung throughout his life despite more modern ventilators being invented to help those in need of breathing aids.

What is an iron lung?

An iron lung was a piece of medical equipment that was routinely used for polio patients after its invention in 1927. The full-body cabinet was designed for the patient to lie in, sealed up to their neck, which then allows for assisted breathing.