Paul Sorvino is best known for his role as Paulie Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film, Goodfellas

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83, his publicist has confirmed.

Sorvino is best known for his role as Paulie Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film Goodfellas alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, as well as playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

The actor died on Monday 25 July 2022 from “natural causes” with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

Who was Paul Sorvino?

Sorvino was born on 13 April 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, and began his career as a copywriter in an advertising agency.

He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and decided to go into theatre, making his Broadway debut in Bajour, the 1964 musical.

Six years later he appeared in Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa, his first film, and in 1971 he played a supporting role in the drama film, The Panic in Needle Park, alongside Al Pacino.

He received a Tony nomination for his performance in Jason Miller’s 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, and later reprised his role in the feature film version.

Sorvino had a standout supporting role in the Acadamy Award-winning film, A Touch of Class, but he is most noted for his role as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas, and as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series Law & Order.

He also featured in a string of films including mob boss Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer (1991), former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Nixon (1995) and Priest in For The Love of Money (2012).

He worked continually and accumulated more than 170 acting credits, with guest appearances in Murder She Wrote, Godfather of Harlem, Bad Blood, The Goldbergs and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Alongisde acting, Sorvino’s hobbies included poetry, sculpturing, painting and opera.

He married his wife, actress and TV host Dee Dee, in 2014 after a chance meeting on the Neil Cavuto show on the Fox News Channel Network.

What was his cause of death?

Sorvino died on 25 July 2022, of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, with Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

The actor is survived by his wife, his three adult children Mira, Amanda, Michael and five grandchildren.

What did his daughter Mira Sorvino say?

Sorvino’s daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, has led tributes to her father, writing on Twitter: “My father, the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

A statement released by Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Bracco, who starred alongside Sorvino in Goodfellas, wrote in her tribute that she was “so sad” to hear of his passing while offering her condolences to his family and loved ones.

Law and Order director Vincent D’Onofrio said the actor had always treated him “like a younger brother”.

“I’ll miss Paul, Mira,” he wrote in response to Ms Sorvino’s tweet. “My heart goes out to you. Your father always treated me like a younger brother. I’ll never forget Paul Sorvino.”

Actor Chazz Palminteri, who starred in A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway said he was “broken-hearted” by the news, writing: “I lost my good friend Paul Sorvino, a true renaissance man.

“Actor, Writer, Director, opera singer, sculptor… He was one of a kind… Rest in peace my friend, the world will miss you.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin added: “I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor.

“I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.”