Pensioner, 81, in coma after being hit by motorbike escorting Duchess of Edinburgh

Helen Holland, 81, was hit by a motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinbrugh

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

An elderly woman who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh is reportedly in a coma in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorbike collided with a pedestrian at around 3.21pm on Wednesday (10 May) at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in west London, leaving her in a critical condition. On Friday (12 May), the BBC named her as Helen Holland, 81, from Birchanger, Essex.

She had been in London visiting her older sister on Wednesday and her family say she is in a coma, according to the BBC. Her son and daughter-in-law Martin and Lisa-Marie Holland told the BBC they were “shocked and sickened at her extensive injuries”.

“She is being well cared for by the NHS who we must thank deeply for their help in keeping her alive,” they told the broadcaster. BBC News At Ten newsreader Clive Myrie said the family is “calling for a thorough investigation”.

Duchess of Edinburgh releases statement

On Thursday (11 May), Buckingham Palace said Sophie is “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services”, adding that she will “keep abreast of developments”. In a statement, the palace said: “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments. Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

The Metropolitan Police has said the pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition. On Wednesday evening, police said no other injuries were reported and inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

The force said the Directorate of Professional Standards, which investigates officers’ conduct, has been informed as is routine.

