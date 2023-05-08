Over 38,000 volunteering events are taking place throughout the UK as part of The Big Help Out event

King Charles III is inviting millions of people to celebrate his coronation by volunteering and supporting good causes on bank holiday Monday in an event known as The Big Help Out.

A number of senior members of the royal family are expected to take part in the event. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be at Scout hut in Berkshire, while Princess Anne is also attending an event in Gloucester.

The volunteering drive has been described as a lasting legacy of the crowning of King Charles and tens of thousands of households have registered to attend events across the UK.

But how can people get involved in the Big Help Out and where can you register?

Here is everything you need to know so that you can find volunteering opportunities near your area.

What is the Big Help Out?

The Big Help Out is a volunteering event which is taking place on Monday 8 May. It is organised by the Together Coalition and partners including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.

The Big Help Out is designed to highlight the positive impact that volunteering has on communities in the hopes of creating a lasting legacy.

How to get involved?

There are various different ways of getting involved in The Big Help Out which include litter picking and helping out at food banks.

Guide Dogs UK is holding taster sessions at vet practises, community venues and shopping centres across the UK for those who might be interested in volunteering - and visitors will be able to meet the dogs that provide invaluable support and service for their users.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England’s Hedge Life Heroes project is also encouraging people to take a stroll in the sun to document the health of their local hedges. A short survey is all you would need to fill in while following a simple guide, to keep track of nesting birds and support diversity of wildlife.

How to find nearest volunteering opportunities?

Volunteers can sign up for events on bank holiday Monday by downloading The Big Help Out App which also helps people to find the nearest events in their local area.

There are an estimated total of over 38,000 events taking place across the UK and volunteers can also find out more information through the Big Help Out Website.

Who is taking part in the event?

The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events during The Big Help Out but a number of senior royals and politicians are expected to make appearances at a number of projects.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending an event in Scout Hut in Berkshire, while Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Lawrenece are attending a civic service recognising local volunteers at the Gloucester Cathedral.

Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh will be volunteering to help train puppies at a guide dog centre in Reading.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has also been spotted helping out with other faith leaders to prepare and serve meals to the homeless at the Passage in Westminster, central London.