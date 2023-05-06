For the curious.
What will the Royal Family do after coronation ends? How Charles will spend the evening

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned at Westminster Abbey

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 hours ago

The King and the Queen are set to enjoy a post-coronation lunch with the royal family and Camilla’s nearest and dearest at Buckingham Palace after completing their public duties.

They will be joined by a host of royals, as well as Camilla’s relatives including, most likely, her sister and trusted confidante Annabel Elliot, her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, for the private celebration with their blended family. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be among the family heading back to the famous royal residence following the historic ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony.King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony.
The King and the Queen are due to take a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens and appear on the balcony with other members of the family for the flypast. However the air force display could be cancelled due to the poor weather - an update is expected closer to the time.

After leaving the balcony, official photographs will be taken by their favourite photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room. Portraits of the couple and group shots of senior royals and those who played a part in the coronation service will be arranged, before the King and Queen enjoy a cup of tea.

Then Charles and Camilla will then retire for private time with their extended family, enjoying an informal lunch. Head royal chef Mark Flanagan will be in charge of catering for the royal party.

On Sunday (7 May), the day of the coronation concert at Windsor, the King and Queen will host an early family supper at the castle, before staging a private, larger scale reception for VIP guests ahead of the musical celebration.

