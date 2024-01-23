Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disabled pensioner who was forced out of her home by mould and rats has moved back in after locals raised £120,000 for a makeover.

Pat, 70, had become chronically ill from damp covering walls and furniture in her bungalow. She had to leave the property just before Christmas.

The community, including generous businesses and kind locals, rallied together to complete a monster makeover after the dire state of her living conditions were revealed on social media.

The property in Swindon, WIltshire had electricity in just two rooms and the central heating hadn't worked for two years. But Pat now has a new boiler and furniture, the rats have been pest controlled, the rotten flooring taken up and the damp dehumidified.

More than 150 local people and 70 companies helped to clean and refurbish the house - and she has now moved back in.

Pat's home before the makeover. Picture: Janet Reynolds / SWNS

Pat said: "It's absolutely amazing what they've done for me. I'd like to thank them all from the bottom of my heart and I am so, so grateful to them all."

Pat's home was infested with rats, which she described as "awful" and "scary". Her friend, Janet Reynolds, 44, had been helping her with weekly shops.

But she had not been inside her house since the pandemic and did not know how bad the situation had become.

When Pat asked Janet for help cleaning the bungalow Janet admits she was “horrified”.

Janet, a chef from Swindon, said: “The house was covered in thick, black mould - it was horrendous. I could barely be in there myself. I’ve known her for 20 years - we used to work together. She thinks of me like a daughter.

Pat, 70, has now returned to her home in Swindon. Picture: Emma Trimble / SWNS

"But after Covid happened, she stopped letting me into the house. I thought it was odd then she asked me for help cleaning.

“As soon as I stepped in, I knew she needed to get out. Everything was covered, and she was on antibiotics for double pneumonia.”

The pensioner is registered blind - and suffers from early onset heart failure. Pat had been living without central heating and bathing with water from a kettle.

Janet “begged and pleaded” with her friend to move in with her instead - while she sought help to refurbish the house.

She set up a GoFundMe page to pay for local tradespeople, fumigators and supplies - where local tradespeople started offering their services.

Despite feeling “a little embarrassed'' Pat feels overwhelmed by the number of people who came out to help.

“She’s a very proud lady,” she added. “I told her, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about.

“She started crying - she can’t believe how generous everyone’s been. The situation was really desperate.”

Pat has said she is looking forward to inviting her friends round for a cup of tea.