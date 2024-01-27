Playboy model and actress Masuimi Max found dead at 45

Playboy model and actress Masuimi Max has been found dead at her Las Vegas home

Playboy model and actress Masuimi Max has been found dead at her Las Vegas home .The 45 year old was discovered by police officers on the 25 January and according to TMZ sources told them that “cops got a call just before 8:30 AM PT this morning and responded to Max’s Las Vegas-area home where they found Max. We’re told no foul play is immediately suspected… though a thorough investigation will be conducted.”

Masuimi was due to take part in an event called Vegas Chaos anniversary on the 27 January and this was featured on her last Instagram post. It is not yet known if the event is set to go ahead. The 45 year old began her modelling career in 2000 and had appeared in Playboy and Maxim. As well as modelling, she had several acting credits and had an uncredited role in xXx: State of the Union, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube.

Fans have been reacting to the news of Masuimi Max’s passing on her Instagram page, which has over 300K followers. One fan said “So sad to hear you’ve crossed over friend, Miss you,” followed by a heart emoji whilst another said “I can’t believe it, please don’t be true,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

The photographer Justin Forte shared a black and white photograph of Masuimi on his Instagram page which he updated on 25 January with the following tribute. “When this photo was taken 1/13/24 it was both of our first photoshoots of 2024. Little did I know that this would be her last photoshoot forever.