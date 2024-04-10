Rapper Professor Green has split from his fiance Karima McAdams. Picture: Tristan Fewings/PA Wire

Professor Green has reportedly split from Karima McAdams, his fiancée and mother to their three year old son. The couple had been together for five years, and got engaged seven months after welcoming their first child, Slimane Ray Manderson into the world.

The Sun says that a source close to the couple revealed that they had been split for a few months now, and that they were now solely working on co-parenting Slimane. According to the source, the pair maintain that the relationship has run its course and they are both focusing on other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro was previously married to Made in Chelsea star, Millie Mackintosh for two years until 2016. He then met McAdams in 2019, debuting their relationship at Glastonbury Festival.

Pro is best known for his chart topping ‘Lullaby’ and ‘I Need You Tonight’, as well as his number one hit, ‘Read all about it’. McAdams is also no stranger to the limelight after starring in Netflix show ‘Deep State’ as well as ‘Vikings’ and ‘Fearless’.