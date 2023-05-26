The London born rapper appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the importance of kinship care

On Friday 26 May, Professor Green appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the importance of kinship care and kinship carers.

The London born rapper is best known for his rapid rise to fame during the early 2010s when he released hits such as Just Be Good To Green, Read All About It and Jungle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green enjoyed great success during this period and was amongst the nominees for best British Male Solo Artist in the 2012 Brit Awards. The rapper was also known for his marriage to Made In Chelsea reality TV star Millie Macintosh.

In recent years however, Green has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. His last album, Growing Up In Public, was released over 10 years ago.

This is everything you need to know about where Professor Green is now - and what he discussed during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Where is Professor Green now?

Green, whose real name is Stephen Paul Manderson, has worked as a patron to a number of charities in over the past few years, including the anti-suicide charity CALM and the childrens charity Kinship. In recent months, Green has appeared on a range of TV shows to raise awareness of Kinship including The One Show and Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinship care is when a child is looked after by their extended family or close friends if they cannot remain with their birth parents, something which Green himself has experience with. He was raised by his grandmother after his mother gave birth to him at the age of 16.

Professor Green was joined by The Princess of Wales as the pair raised awareness of the kingship charity. (Getty Images)

The rapper recently introduced his Nanny Pat to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and they discussed the important role that kinship carers play in a child’s development.

The Kinship charity supports more than 10,000 kinship carers in England and Wales each year through free training sessions, peer support groups and one to one support, as well as an expert advice line and an online support club.

Who is Professor Green married to?

Professor Green is currently engaged to his girlfriend Karima McAdams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair announced the news of their engagement in October 2021, just seven months after the birth of their first child Slimane.

McAdams is an English actress and model who was born in Bethnal Green, London. On 14 February 2006, McAdams was selected as the model for Lara Croft, from the video game series Tomb Raider. She was hired by Eidos Interactive and attended promotional events and video game conventions as the character. McAdams was the seventh model to step into the role and she retired from the character in 2008.

Karima McAdams attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about landing the job with the Independent in 2007, McAdams said: “I'd just got back from holiday in Morocco and it was a bit of a down time for me, as every model has from time to time, with not many jobs coming in. I was seriously considering quitting to be honest. Then I saw the call for the Lara Croft audition and decided to go along. It was a one-and-a-half month process, which is really long for a casting, but then at the end they told me I had got it and I couldn't believe it. I was exhausted after all that but it was worth it!”

Some of her on screen roles include Soulmates, Fearless, Vikings, Alien vs Predator and Frontier Blues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When did Professor Green split from Millie Macintosh?

Green made headlines in 2011 when he started dating Made In Chelsea reality TV star Millie Macintosh.

Macintosh was one of the show’s original cast members and she gained popularity on social media for her fashion sense on the show, along with her appearances on FHM magazine.

The pair got engaged two years into their relationship in 2013 and they tied the knot that same year at Babington House, Somerset.

Professor Green married Millie Macintosh in 2013. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their marriage lasted two and a half years before they announced the news of their divorce in 2016, when the pair released the following statement: “It is with sadness and regret we confirm our separation.

“It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well.”