Buckingham Palace released the official royal invitation confirming Camilla will be now be officially named Queen

The title ‘Queen Camilla’ has been used for the first time, appearing on invitations for the King’s coronation.

Camilla has been referred to as Queen Consort since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but has now been named as “Queen” alongside King Charles III on the invites.

The unveiling of Camilla’s title coincides with a new double portrait of the King and Queen which shows the couple smiling in Buckingham Palace’s blue drawing room in an image taken by Hugo Burnand - a favourite photographer of the royal family.

The title ‘Queen Camilla’ has been used for the first time (Photo: PA)

A royal source said: “It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“‘Queen Camilla’ is the appropriate title to set against ‘King Charles’ on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former Queen Consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name.”

The move marks the incredible journey of Camilla from romantic involvement, mistress, wife of the King to formally being crowned Queen.

The invitation was printed on recycled card and elaborately decorated with foliage in a design by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson - a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild of which the King is an Honorary Member.

Buckingham Palace has released the official royal invitation for the King’s coronation (Photo: PA)

The invitation reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.

In past centuries, the wives of monarchs have been known as Queen and royal commentators had suggested the formal change might be made around the time of the coronation.

The Palace confirmed the royal website will be updated post-coronation to reflect Camilla’s change in title, with Queen Consort being replaced with Queen Camilla.

The couple will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on Easter Sunday, with Camilla growing into the role of an assured royal as she completed her first state visit with the King last week.