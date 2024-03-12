Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rapper Bo$$, whose real name was Lichelle Marie Laws, has died at the age of 54. She rose to prominence after signing to DefJam by Russell Simmons as the first female rapper and her studio album, Born Gangstaz, reached number three on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 1993.

Her cause of death is still not known but it is suspected that she died due to complications from renal disease, which she was first diagnosed with in 2011. She had also suffered a stroke and seizure in 2017, where it was reported she needed a new kidney.

Announcing her death on Instagram on Monday (March 11), fellow rapper Bun B said: "Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!"

The singer, whose hit songs include Deeper, was also linked to the labels Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records and 8055 Records. Born and raised in Detroit, Bo$$ moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue her career in music. She also majored in business for two years at Oakland University.