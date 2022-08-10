His family paid tribute to the author in a statement saying Briggs lived ‘a rich and full life’

Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, best known for creating the much-loved 1978 classic The Snowman, has died aged 88.

His family confirmed in a statement through his publisher Penguin Random House that Briggs died on Tuesday morning (9 August).

The Snowman has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world, and Briggs also created beloved children’s books Father Christmas and Fungus The Bogeyman.

‘A rich and full life’

Briggs’ family paid tribute to him in a statement, saying he had lived a “rich and full life”.

They said: “We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news.

“Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

“He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends – at get-togethers, fancy dress parties and summer picnics in the garden.

“He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him.

“All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour – this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked The Guardian editorial describing himself as an ‘iconoclastic national treasure’.”

The family went on to thank Royal Sussex County Hospital for caring for Raymond in his final weeks.

Briggs is survived by his step-daughter Clare and her husband Fynn; his step-son Tom and his wife Sarah, and his step-grandchildren: Connie, Tilly and Miles.

Raymond Briggs’ life and career

Born in Wimbledon in 1934, Briggs showed interest in cartooning from an early age and studied at the Wimbledon School of Art - and later at the Slade School of Fine Art.

He briefly pursued painting before becoming a professional illustrator.

He also worked in advertising and then went on to win acclaim as a book creator as well as teaching illustration at Brighton College of Art.

The Snowman was published by Hamish Hamilton in 1978 as a wordless picture book and it has gone on to sell more than 5.5 million copies in various formats around the world.

Producer John Coates later created an animated version of The Snowman for Channel 4 which was first broadcast on Boxing Day in 192. It is now a festive staple and has been shown every Christmas since.