'Real Friends of WEHO' reality TV star Joey Zauzig has told his fans about a break-in at his Hollywood Hills home. Photo by Instagram/Joey Zauzig.

Reality TV star Joey Zauzig has told his Instagram followers about being awoken in the middle of the night to find three ‘scary’ masked and armed men in to his Hollywood home.

The 31-year-old TV personality, posted a video of him discussing the incident, which occured on Monday (April 8), and said it left he and his partner, Brian, “freaking out”.

In the Instagram video, which was posted last night (Tuesday April 9), ‘The Real Friends of WEHO’ star said: “This is not a good update. This is going to be hard to tell. I promise I’m really going to try to not get emotional.

“So last night, at around midnight, we were woken to three armed masked men walking around our property. . . When I checked the cameras I saw three really f***ing scary men outside. They used a device to shatter the sliding glass door.

“At that point I didn’t know what else to do. I’m screaming. I’m yelling. I was like ‘get the f*** out’.”

He continued to say he instantly triggered his house alarm, phoned the police and woke his partner, Brian. Police officers then attended the property, which is in the Hollywood Hills, in “six or seven minutes”, according to Zauzig.

He said that there were two hellicopters and he assumed that the police presence caused the intruders to flee from his home, but added “we didn’t know if they were still in the house, we were so freaked out.”

He added that he was “screaming for help” because he “didn’t know what else to do”. The video was overlaid with the words “please stay safe”.

The video, which was captioned “Hi just recounting what happened, this is a hard story to recount but this is what I’m sharing. Thanks for all the love right now”, has been met with many messages of support, both from fans and fellow famous faces. Brody Jenner said: “This is why I am a proud gun owner. Stay safe my man. It’s a crazy world We are living in right now. Sending love”, along with a heart emoji.

Comedian Violet Benson, best known for running the ‘Daddy Issues’ Instagram account, shared she had also had a similar experience. She wrote: “So sorry this happened to you!! Same thing happened to me last year but they left when they realised I was home. Also three large men. It’s so scary and I’m so glad you’re okay!!!!!”

Actress Maria Legarda said: “I love you! I’m so glad u guys are okay”, with a heart emoji. Tattoo artist Chancelor Dayne Benson said: “Oh my god im so sorry, that’s terrifying.”

One fan said: “ So sorry for your horrible experience. It's one of my greatest fears. I'm glad you guys came out OK and as my father would say it's a cheap lesson, so load it up on that security for a few for the future.”

Another added: “So glad you are ok! This will take some time to process and recover from. Be sure to set up boundaries and give yourself time to recover emotionally. Your home should always feel safe. . . . Remember as you always say “you’ve got this”. These words are not hollow they have meaning. You will be ok. You will feel safe again! Sending lots of love to you - Joey!”

In a further update on his Instagram Stories, Zauzig thanked his followers for all of their well wishes and kind messages. He also revealed he was having nightmares about the incident and was struggling to focus on his day-to-day life.

He added: “I am wondering when I am going to feel back to normal because I definitely don’t. I don’t know what I am going to have to do, hopefully I will get back to normal.”