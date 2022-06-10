The Instagram post saw stars like Anna Kendrick, Jodie Comer and Elizabeth Banks congratulate the Australian actress on her relationship

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has revealed that she has found her “ Disney Princess” in a post on Instagram with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The post, which was liked more than 200,000 times within two hours of being published, ushered in a wave of congratulations for the 42-year-old Australian actress from fans and famous friends, including Anna Kendrick , Jodie Comer and Elizabeth Banks.

What did Rebel Wilson say on Instagram?

On Thursday (9 June) Wilson took to Instagram to make her relationship with Ramona Agruma official, writing in the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Wilson shared a picture of herself and Agruma together, and tagged her in the photo.

While comments on the post have been limited by Wilson, a number of her fellow Pitch Perfect co-stars shared their congratulations.

Anna Kendrick wrote “Love you both like crazy” and Brittany Snow also commented with a handful of heart eye emojis.

Elizabeth Banks also commented: “Congrats to both of you” with love heart emojis.

Others who commented on the post included Killing Eve alumni Jodie Comer , Alison Brie (Community, Roar ), ex- Love Island star Montana Brown and author of Untamed Glennon Doyle.

Wilson did not make any statements regarding her sexuality in the Instagram post, choosing not to explicitly label herself as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

Who is Ramona Agruma?

Agruma is the founder and designer of a number of brands, including Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles. Agruma founded Lemon Ve Limon in 2021.

The website states: “Our Mission is to bring you that famous LA sunshine-swag with a focus on environmentally friendly manufacture, fabulous fit and fabric quality that soars well above the competition.

“Perfectly designed for travelling and lounging, every piece of this cosy collection can be mixed and matched with our chill palette and comfy curations.”

Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Back in 2013, Agruma also founded the luxury jewellery company DeLys, and, according to her social media profiles, serves as the brand’s creative director.

Pieces from the brand have been included in publications like Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, and at the Pitch Perfect 2 premiere in 2015, Wilson’s co-star Hailee Steinfeld was seen wearing jewellery from DeLys.

Agruma also acts as the brand ambassador for another jewellery company, Bee Goddess, which makes handmade pieces in Istanbul.

How did they meet?

While Wilson didn’t name Agruma at the time, she did open up about her relationship in an interview with People last month where she said they met via a “setup through a friend”.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were set up through a friend (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

“There were times - I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with what I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

In May, Wilson talked a bit more about her new relationship on the U Up? dating podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid.

She said that the friend who set them up had known “both of us at least five years each, and was like, “Yeah, I think you two would hit it off, and then we did”.

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wilson added: “I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source.”

Wilson’s friend, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan, has since claimed responsibility for setting up the two.

Talking to The Morning Crew’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin, Sheridan said: “I’m a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time. I’ve got a few marriages in there.

“Both were really hard to set up. Ramona is really smart, and Rebel is really smart. I was in New York with my ex and feeling very sad, and Rebel said she can’t imagine how I feel because she’s never been in love before!

Rebel Wilson and Hugh Sheridan attend the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I thought, “Gosh, she’s a hard one to crack”. So I thought of Ramona straight away.”

Sheridan commented on Wilson’s Instagram post with Agruma by writing, “I win” with a heart eye emoji and a trophy emoji.

It’s unclear how long Wilson and Agruma have been together, although they have been photographed together as early as January this year.