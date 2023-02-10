The 25-year-old was the first ever Scottish contestant on the BBC series

The lastest Apprentice episode saw two contestants leave the series, but one didn’t get fired from the boardroom.

Last night’s episode saw the business hopefuls jet off to Dubai where they were set the task of arranging a successful corporate away day. Each team was allocated an international client and set about arranging a successful event, however, one team fell short on customer service expectations and soon found themselves in Lord Alan Sugar’s boardroom fighting for their spot in the competition.

One contestant was noticeably absent from this week, Reece Donnelly was initially seen getting a taxi to the airport, but didn’t appear to go with the team to Dubai or take part in the task. So, has Reece Donnelly left The Apprentice and why? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Reece Donnelly leave The Apprentice?

Donnelly was noticeably missing from this week’s episode and wasn’t featured in the task or any scenes in Dubai, however, he was initially shown at the beginning of the episode getting into the taxi with his colleagues on the way to the airport. His absence was addressed by Lord Sugar in the boardroom, with it being confirmed that he “wasn’t able to take part in the task and has subsequently left the process.” Reported by Digital Spy, an Apprentice spokesperson told the publication: “Reece was unable to continue in the process, this was discussed and agreed between Reece and programme-makers.”

Reece Donnelly has surprised fans by leaving The Apprentice (Photo: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston)

The 25-year-old, who was the first ever Scottish contestant also addressed his disappearance from the show with STV News, he explained: “I was presented with a choice, you know, and I had to listen to my body. It was filmed last year, and I don’t want to ruin the TV magic for anyone so I won’t say much about that – but sometimes you have to choose your health over wealth.”

Why did he not take part in Dubai task?

However, reports have emerged that the “real reason” Donnelly left the competition was because he had gotten drunk on the flight to Dubai. An inside source told The Sun: “The Apprentice has never had anything quite like this happen before. It’s the first one someone has been shown the door in the contest by someone other than Lord Sugar. But producers take health and safety extremely seriously and have a duty of care to all the candidates. Having him take part in a task when he was unfit to do so was something they simply couldn’t contemplate.” In response to the claims, Donnelly told The Sun: “I don’t have any comment to make on that. I left the show due to health reasons and I’ve said this.”

Whilst the MailOnline reported that: “Producers were unimpressed when he had several alcoholic drinks on the flight even though he was told not to. Lord Sugar was obviously furious, he couldn’t believe someone would risk securing his £250,000 investment for the sake of a drink. He later told the candidates in the boardroom that Reece had been eliminated from the process.”

Who left The Apprentice last night?

As well as Donnelly’s shock departure, one more contestant was shown the door. Rochelle’s team lost the task after customer service complaints over their burnt food and two glass water limit in the desert, hitting them with a 60% refund request and profit of just under £450. Whilst she was able to keep her position as team leader, Joe Phillips wasn’t as lucky and was sent packing.

Joe Phillips was fired by Lord Sugar during Week 5 of the competition (Photo: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston)