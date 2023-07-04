'We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone' said De Niro

Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro - mother of the late Leandro De Niro Rodriguez - in 2015 (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has said he is “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson at the age of 19, adding he and his family were “greatly appreciative” of condolences and asking for privacy.

The death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced on Monday (3 July) by his mother Drena De Niro, 51, the eldest of the actor’s seven children. Further details about the youngster’s death were not made immediately available.

Leandro had already begun making his mark in the entertainment industry and had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

In the latter film, directed by Bradley Cooper, Leandro and Drena played mother and son, portraying the wife and child of Dave Chappelle's character.

What has been said?

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said, in a statement. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

