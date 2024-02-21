Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NBA player Robert Reid has died aged 68.

Reid, who played with the Houston Rockets throughout his career in the late 1970s and 1980s, is believed to have died after a battle with cancer. He was a key member of the team which would go on to take part in their first two NBA Finals in 1981 and 1986.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the veteran basketball player's death in a post on X (formerly Twitter) He said: "It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid. I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered.

"I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the '80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert's absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered."

The team also released a statement which read: "The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86."