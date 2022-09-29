Marion and Tabitha, both 13, each wore a pair of heels from their mothers online store

Sarah Jessica Parker brought her twin daughters to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York on Tuesday.

The American actress, 57, from Ohio, attended the red carpet with her husband Matthew Broderick and their two 13-year-old daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

She stars as Sarah Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which is set to be released tomorrow on Disney +.

(L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Sex in The City actress donned a long floral jacket with pink harem-style trousers as she posed for photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York.

Meanwhile, Marion opted for a sleeveless glittery dress and Tabitha chose a long-sleeve black dress for their first red carpet appearance.

The teenagers also rocked a pair of heels from their mothers online clothing and shoe store, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

(L-R) Sean Bailey, Anne Fletcher, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris and Sam Richardson attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Disney)

Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler, who play Sarah’s fellow Sanderson Sisters, also brought their families to the Disney premiere.

Other cast members, such as Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, were in attendance.

In the sequel, which takes 29 years later "three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem".

The three girls who “must figure out how to step the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc” are played by Whitney, Lilia, and Belissa.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 (Photo: Disney/Matt Kennedy)

Meanwhile, the original Sanderson Sisters are reprising their iconic 1993 roles as Sarah, Winifred and Mary.

Sarah’s husband Matthew, 60, is an actor, best known for his role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - as well as playing the voice of Simba in The Lion King.

The pair have been married since 1997 and have three children, whom they live with in New York.