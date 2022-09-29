Sarah Jessica Parker attends Hocus Pocus 2 New York premiere with twin daughters
Marion and Tabitha, both 13, each wore a pair of heels from their mothers online store
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her twin daughters to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York on Tuesday.
The American actress, 57, from Ohio, attended the red carpet with her husband Matthew Broderick and their two 13-year-old daughters, Marion and Tabitha.
She stars as Sarah Sanderson in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which is set to be released tomorrow on Disney +.
The Sex in The City actress donned a long floral jacket with pink harem-style trousers as she posed for photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York.
Meanwhile, Marion opted for a sleeveless glittery dress and Tabitha chose a long-sleeve black dress for their first red carpet appearance.
The teenagers also rocked a pair of heels from their mothers online clothing and shoe store, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.
Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler, who play Sarah’s fellow Sanderson Sisters, also brought their families to the Disney premiere.
Other cast members, such as Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, were in attendance.
In the sequel, which takes 29 years later "three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem".
The three girls who “must figure out how to step the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc” are played by Whitney, Lilia, and Belissa.
Meanwhile, the original Sanderson Sisters are reprising their iconic 1993 roles as Sarah, Winifred and Mary.
Sarah’s husband Matthew, 60, is an actor, best known for his role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - as well as playing the voice of Simba in The Lion King.
The pair have been married since 1997 and have three children, whom they live with in New York.
The pairs eldest child, 19-year-old James, was at the And Just Like That premiere with his mother back in December 2021.