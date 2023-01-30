The actor was previously married to Song Hye-Kyo with the couple shocking fans when they announced their divorce in 2019

South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki has revealed he has married British actress Katy Louise Saunders, with the couple expecting their first child.

The actor shared the news with his fans through a post on his official fan cafe. Translated by Soompi, Joong-Ki revealed the pair had “just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love”. Adding that: “Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

Joong-Ki is best known for his roles in South Korean TV and film, first rising to fame in the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), with some of his current credits including the 2022 Netflix series Reborn Rich and Vincenzo.

He was previously married to Song Hye-Kyo, with the pair meeting after playing a couple in the 2016 drama “Descendants of the Sun”. Nicknamed the “Song Song Couple” they shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2019.

So, who is Katy Louise Saunders and what has Soong Joong-Ki said about their relationship? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Katy Louise Saunders?

Saunders was born in London in 1984 and moved to Rome as a child. She studied at Bocconi University and went on to become an actress, known for her roles in The Borgia (2006), Third Person (2013) and Virgin Territory (2003).

Katy Saunders and Song Joong Ki revealed they were in a relationship in December (Photo: Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images for Moncler)

The actress does not appear to have an active Instagram account, with previous tags of her account saying her page is “no longer available”.

What has Song Joong-Ki said about their relationship?

Joong-Ki revealed the pair had gotten married and were expecting their first child in a post on his official fan cafe on 30 January.

Translated by Soompi he said: “Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.”

He continued: “We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.”

Adding: “As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion.

“I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person.”

Song Joong Ki revealed the news in a post on his official fan cafe website (Photo: Getty Images for Dior Homme)

Reported by Soompi a source from Joong-Ki’s agency High Zium Studio gave insight into the wedding plans. They said: “The wedding ceremony will be held separately, but nothing specific has been decided yet.” Adding: “The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom.”

The couple first went public with their relationship in December, with Joong-Ki’s agency confirming they were an item and that the actor had reportedly introduced Saunders to staff members at a press conference in Singapore.

Why did he split from Song Hye-Kyo?

Joong-Ki was previously married to actress Song Hye-Kyo, with the pair meeting after playing a couple in the 2016 drama “Descendants of the Sun”. Nicknamed the “Song Song Couple” they shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Song Joong-Ki (L) and actress Song Hye-Kyo pose for a photo call on the red carpet of the 52nd annual BaekSang Art Awards in Seoul, 2016 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Reported by Metro, Joong-Ki issued a statement after announcing the split in 2019 which said: “Hello. This is Song Joong-ki. First, I’d like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me.

“I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing each other and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.

“I ask for your understanding in regard to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future. Thank you.”

At the time of the announcement, Hye-Kyo was in Thailand for a photo shoot. Her agency released their own statement, citing the cause for their divorce as “differences in personality”.

It read: “We find it unfortunate that we are greeting you with unhappy news. After careful consideration, actress Song Hye-kyo and her husband are taking the first steps towards a divorce.

“The reason for the divorce is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision.