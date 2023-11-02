Taylor Tomlinson in 2020 (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is poised to take the helm of a new late-night show, stepping in to fill the void left by the departure of James Corden and becoming the US' sole female late-night host. Her programme After Midnight will begin airing next year in the slot following The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Tomlinson will join the ranks of late-night hosts such as NBC's Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, as well as Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. At the age of just 29, she will become the youngest late-night host by over two decades.

After Midnight is set to follow the format of Comedy Central's @midnight With Chris Hardwick, which aired from 2013 to 2017, and featured a panel of comedians. Here is everything you need to know about the show's host.

Who is Taylor Tomlinson?

Tomlinson is an American comedian and actress, who first gained recognition for her stand-up comedy and the success of her two Netflix stand-up specials, Quarter Life Crisis and Look at You. Both feature her sharp and witty humour, often discussing topics like relationships and self-deprecation.

Her routines often touch on her personal experiences with mental health challenges including depression, and in Look at You she also discusses her diagnosis with bipolar disorder. With her growing popularity on social media, particularly on TikTok (where she was the seventh most followed female comedian in 2022), and her previous achievement as a finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2015, Tomlinson was recognised as one of the top 10 comics to watch by Variety.

Taylor Tomlinson partner

In her stand-up special Look at You, Tomlinson candidly shared that she had been engaged in the past but chose to call off the engagement prior to recording her first special. While it has not been made public whether Tomlinson is currently in a relationship or not, it was reported that she was in a romantic relationship with fellow comedian Sam Morril from March 2020 to February 2022.

Taylor Tomlinson net worth?

