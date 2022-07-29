Mother-of-two Victoria Luck tragically died while searching for an infinity pool in Wales that went viral on TikTok, according to an inquest.

The Snowdonia National Park is home to a vast array of trails, peaks and lakes to explore, including Wales’ highest mountain, Mount Snowdon, which offers spectacular views that make the tough climb up worth the effort.

A devoted mother, who tragically died while searching for a trending beauty spot, has left behind two children.

Victoria Luck, 47, from Wolverhampton, fell 150ft down a steep mountain in Wales’ Snowdonia National Park.

The special needs teacher had been searching for a picturesque infinity pool she had seen on TikTok.

An inquest heard that Victoria had been hiking with her partner Matthew Radnor and their Collie-Cross dog.

The couple did not have a map or navigation system on their phones, so when they got lost, they decided to descend the mountain separately.

Victoria climbed into a gully in an attempt to get down the mountain, while Matthew took their dog on an easier route.

Victoria Luck, 47, died in December 2021 (Credit Victoria Luck LinkedIn)

Matthew heard his partner "yelp" but did not witness the tragic 150ft fall down.

He said: "I called 999 on my mobile, but my battery ran out when I was on to Mountain Rescue. I didn’t know where I was,"

A rescue helicopter located Victoria, however she died at the scene on 19 December, 2021.

During the inquest hearing, Matthew said: “We were in love, I felt like I had met my soulmate and within two weeks we were making plans for the future, we planned to get married.

"I saw the infinity pool on TikTok and showed it to her, she was quite taken with it and thought it looked amazing so we decided to go."

Assistant senior coroner for North West Wales, Sarah Riley, recorded her death as "misadventure".

After her death, Victoria’s father Gordon spoke highly of his daughter and said she will be deeply missed.

He said: "Vicky had a large circle of friends and was a mentor to others. She would always help others and her home was always open to those who needed her.

"She was a devoted mother and a talented, caring person. She loved life, had a good sense of humour and was a caring daughter. She will be and is so very sadly missed by everyone."

The infinity pool that the couple were searching for has featured on many TikTok’s and is a popular tourist destination in Snowdonia National Park.

The mountainside pool was built by Welsh farmer Wyn Mostyn Jones in 2016 as a green energy project.

He said herds of tourists flocked to the beauty spot in 2020 after borders reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown.

He told WalesOnline: “The pool hasn’t changed its purpose, but its popularity has.