Retired doctor Terry Sanderson is suing actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow over an alleged skiing hit-and-run

Gwyneth Paltrow, the 50 year old Oscar-winning film star known for playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel franchise, and for her controversial 'wellness and lifestyle' brand Goop, is appearing in court this week over an incident which occurred in 2016. She is being sued by a man named Terry Sanderson.

In January 2019 Sanderson filed a lawsuit against the Shakespeare in Love star, who has an estimated net worth of around $200 million, in which he accused her of causing him serious injuries on a ski trip in Utah in 2016 when he was 69 years old.

Paltrow has denied wrongdoing and launched a countersuit accusing Sanderson of causing her minor injuries. The trial began on Tuesday 21 March and is expected to last eight days.

Terry Sanderon and Gwyneth Paltrow appear in court

Who is Terry Sanderson?

Sanderson is a retired optometrist who has unexpectedly entered the public eye following his appearance in a civil trial where he is suing high profile actress Gwyneth Paltrow. KSLTV reported that Sanderson had spent his career at a private practice in Soda Springs, Idaho.

The 76 year old, from Utah, previously stated that he had more than 30 years' of ski experience under his belt, and that until his encounter with Paltrow he had never been knocked down or knocked another skier over.

Why is Gwyneth Paltrow being sued?

Sanderson is suing Paltrow over an alleged hit and run ski accident which occurred in February 2016 at the Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah. He originally intended to sue Paltrow for $3.1 million but in 2019 reduced the claim to $300,000.

In the suit, Sanderson alleges that Paltrow skied out of control into his back, knocking him to the ground, before skiing away, leaving him. The suit states that the collision caused Sanderson to suffer a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.

According to ABC News, a witness speaking at the Park City district court, Utah where the hearing is being held, said that he saw Sanderson fall to the ground and that he was ‘totally out of it’. He added that Paltrow skied away without saying a word several minutes after the collision.

In his opening statement, Lawrence Buhler, representing Mr Sanderson, said that Paltrow had behaved recklessly on the day of the collision, adding that she was ‘blindly skiing down a mountain while looking up’.

Teryy Sanderson is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000

Is Gwyneth Paltrow counter-suing?

Yes, the Marvel actress denied causing the collision and filed a countersuit in which she claims that Sanderson crashed into her in a full body blow, causing injury to both of them. She also alleges that Sanderson’s suit is merely an opportunity to exploit her celebrity status and wealth.

Paltrow’s suit claims: “Ms. Paltrow remembers what happened very clearly. She was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff -- who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow -- plowed into her back. She sustained a full 'body blow.'"

Stephen Owens, representing Paltrow, said: “Gwyneth was hurt by Mr Sanderson’s negligence. Anyone sustaining a blow is upset, she is sore, she never went to a doctor ... but it rattled her and it physically hurt her.”