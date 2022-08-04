Mark Labbett has been a familiar face on British TV since 2009, having joined The Chase alongside Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty.
The Chase is a game show which pits four ordinary people against one quizmaster in the hopes of winning big money. The ITV show, which runs daily at 5pm, is hosted by Bradley Walsh and features other Chasers including Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.
The US version of The Chase included Mark as one of their Chasers, with appearances on the show between 2013 to 2015 and 2021 to 2022.
However, he has been cut from the line up of the upcoming season which will be the third in the US.
He went to Twitter to express his disappointment about his lack of involvement.
Mark said: “Gutted not to be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America.”
It has not been confirmed why Mark has been removed from the cast, but BuzzerBlog reported that The Chase US has lost 33% of its demographic and 40% of its viewers.
The new season will shake things up with Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen.
But all is not lost for Mark, when asked on Twitter if he would return to the show, he wrote: “Too late, I work for GSN now.”
GSN stands for Game Show Network, they are a television company in America that own shows such as Match Game, People Puzzler and Pyramid.
Mark has not yet released what his new job title will be, but it’s safe to say that he is staying within the realm of TV quiz shows.
Mark Labbett
TV Personality
Mark Labbett is best known as “The Best” on the television game show The Chase.
He has appeared on the UK, US and Australian versions of the game show.
Mark has recently announced that he will not be a part of the third season of The Chase US and has a new job at the Game Show Network.
- Mark Andrew Labbett was born on 15 August 1965, in Tiverton
- He has a Masters in mathematics from Exeter College, Oxford
- Mark was a maths and PE teacher before he rose to fame for his quizzing brain
- His spark for quizzing started when he worked at a Butlins holiday camp
- He found that he had a talent and went on Mastermind in 1999 - his special subject was the Olympic Games
- In 2012 Mark was ranked 89th in the World Quizzing Championships
- He has lived in Caldicot, Monmouthshire as well as Newport and Rotherham
Mark Labette spoke Radio Times about his thoughts on the spin off show Beat the Chasers: “I definitely prefer the regular Chase myself.
“Beat the Chasers, perhaps it’s the control freak in me, but there’s very little we can do about it because the producers get to pick who the Chasers are, what times are being offered, what amounts of money.”
Connections
Shaun Wallace
Shaun Wallace has been on The Chase with Mark since 2009.
The quizzer is also a barrister and lecturer - he is 62-years-old and from London.
Anne Hegerty
Anne was also one of the founding members of The Chase cast alongside Mark and Shaun.
She is known as The Governess - she is 64-years-old and from Westminster.
Bradley Walsh
Bradley is the presenter of The Chase and has been since it started in 2009.
The 62-year-old is from Watford and is a singer as well as a TV personality.
Katie Labbett
Mark has been married to Katie since 2014 - Katie is his second cousin and 26 years younger than him.
They split due to their age difference after seven years of marriage.
Charlotte Church
In an episode of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, people were surprised when Charlotte called up Mark as her phone a friend option.
Charlotte is a Welsh singer who is originally from Llandaff.