Mark Labbett, otherwise known as “The Beast” has revealed that he has a new job after the US version of The Chase didn’t invite him back.

Mark Labbett has been a familiar face on British TV since 2009, having joined The Chase alongside Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty.

The Chase is a game show which pits four ordinary people against one quizmaster in the hopes of winning big money. The ITV show, which runs daily at 5pm, is hosted by Bradley Walsh and features other Chasers including Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US version of The Chase included Mark as one of their Chasers, with appearances on the show between 2013 to 2015 and 2021 to 2022.

However, he has been cut from the line up of the upcoming season which will be the third in the US.

Mark has found a new job and announced it on Twitter.

He went to Twitter to express his disappointment about his lack of involvement.

Mark said: “Gutted not to be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America.”

It has not been confirmed why Mark has been removed from the cast, but BuzzerBlog reported that The Chase US has lost 33% of its demographic and 40% of its viewers.

Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace pose with the award for Best Daytime Show for 'The Chase' at the 21st National Television Awards

The new season will shake things up with Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen.

But all is not lost for Mark, when asked on Twitter if he would return to the show, he wrote: “Too late, I work for GSN now.”

GSN stands for Game Show Network, they are a television company in America that own shows such as Match Game, People Puzzler and Pyramid.

Mark has not yet released what his new job title will be, but it’s safe to say that he is staying within the realm of TV quiz shows.

Mark Labbett

TV Personality

Mark Labbett

Mark Labbett is best known as “The Best” on the television game show The Chase.

He has appeared on the UK, US and Australian versions of the game show.

Mark has recently announced that he will not be a part of the third season of The Chase US and has a new job at the Game Show Network.

Mark Andrew Labbett was born on 15 August 1965, in Tiverton

He has a Masters in mathematics from Exeter College, Oxford

Mark was a maths and PE teacher before he rose to fame for his quizzing brain

His spark for quizzing started when he worked at a Butlins holiday camp

He found that he had a talent and went on Mastermind in 1999 - his special subject was the Olympic Games

In 2012 Mark was ranked 89th in the World Quizzing Championships



He has lived in Caldicot, Monmouthshire as well as Newport and Rotherham

Mark Labette spoke Radio Times about his thoughts on the spin off show Beat the Chasers: “I definitely prefer the regular Chase myself.

“Beat the Chasers, perhaps it’s the control freak in me, but there’s very little we can do about it because the producers get to pick who the Chasers are, what times are being offered, what amounts of money.”

Connections

Shaun Wallace

Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and guest with the award for Quiz Show for "The Chase" during the National Television Awards

Shaun Wallace has been on The Chase with Mark since 2009.

The quizzer is also a barrister and lecturer - he is 62-years-old and from London.

Anne Hegerty

Anne Hegerty attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022

Anne was also one of the founding members of The Chase cast alongside Mark and Shaun.

She is known as The Governess - she is 64-years-old and from Westminster.

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017

Bradley is the presenter of The Chase and has been since it started in 2009.

The 62-year-old is from Watford and is a singer as well as a TV personality.

Katie Labbett

Mark has been married to Katie since 2014 - Katie is his second cousin and 26 years younger than him.

They split due to their age difference after seven years of marriage.

Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church speaks during a 'Here's Your Opposition' press conference at 'The Friends Meeting House' on October 5

In an episode of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, people were surprised when Charlotte called up Mark as her phone a friend option.