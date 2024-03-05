TikTok star Callum Joyce made three observations about Edinburgh while visiting Scotland's capital city. Photo by TikTok/CallumJoycee

A TikTok and Instagram influencer has shared his three main opinions of Edinburgh after visiting Scotland's capital - and locals say they can relate.

Callum Joyce, who posts under the name @callumjoycee on both Instagram and TikTok, has a following of more than two million followers across both platforms. He is known for posting videos showing him going about his daily life, including travelling and eating out with his girlfriend, and also posting humorous skits.

One of his latest videos, which has been viewed 217,000 times at the time of writing (on Tuesday March 5), Joyce recorded himself and his girlfriend walking down a street in Edinburgh as they made their way to dine out. The social media star, who hails from the south of England, made three key observations about the city - and commenters, including locals, were quick to say they agree with him.

He began his video, called 'my opinion of Scotland', by talking about a typical subject we all love to talk about; be it moaning or rejoycing - the weather. "Somebody tell me why the weather is so s*** in Scotland," he said. "One minute, you're walking, it's blistering sun, you've got to take your coat off, the next minute it's absolutely p***ing it down."

His girlfriend cut in to say "I wouldn't say it was blistering sun, I think that's a bit dramatic", but Joyce stuck to his opinion and replied "It was blistering, I was hot." He continued: "And then it's sunny again, and then it's raining again."

Joyce, who tried out a Scottish accent while talking, then moved on to his next point: the number of hills. "Also, no one told me there'd be so many hills. I'm walking out of Scotland with calves two inches thicker than they were before we even arrived. Absolutely ridiculous."

His third point, however, was much more positive. He ended his video by saying: "Alright now I've got the cons out of the way I'm going to stop moaning. Scotland is f***ing beautiful. I'm actually in Edinburgh, it's stunning. I've never seen anything like it, they do not skimp out on architecture."

Joyce's video comes after an American tourist went viral on TikTok after documenting her climb up Edinburgh's famous landmark Arthur's Seat, which has been shown as an important place for Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series "One Day".

In the series, which is a TV series adaptation of David Nicholls book of the same name, Edinburgh is also the place where Emma and Dexter first meet, on the night of their graduation in 1989, after both having studied at Edinburgh University.

The pair don't comment on the city's weather and landscapes in the same way that Joyce does, but the city does provide a stunning backdrop for many of the shows iconic scences - including The Vennel Steps, in the old town of Edinburgh, where an out-of-breath Dexter catches up with Emma after running through the city so he can make sure he has her contact details. So, perhaps Dexter would be able to relate to Joyce's observations about the hills.

Fellow TikTokers agreed with him too. One person tagged their friend and said: "you relate mate". Another said: "Scotland gets all 4 seasons in a day." One more said: " Scotland is like mystery, one minute it could be hot and the next it would bucket down."