TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend explained - plus six of the funniest examples of videos
We've all been there . . . you put lots of effort into something and the reward you get is disappointing to say the least.
Well, TikTokers have found a way to turn their disappointment into something which is meaningful for many in 2024 - social media clicks or 'likes'. The 'all that work and what did it get me' has been taking over the platform in recent days, and it's something everyone can get involved with as it can be applied to so many different circumstances.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But, what exactly is it, where does it get its name from and what are some of the best examples of it? Here's all you need to know.
What is the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend?
In the latest TikTok trend, people are lip syncing to the the line 'all that work and what did it get me' and then staring off into the distance and looking sad as they also use the caption of the video to share what it is that has led to them being so sad. Their sadness always relates to circumstances where they believe they have worked very hard and not received a proportionate pay off.
Where does the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend get it's name from?
The song itself is from “Rose’s Turn” and is from the musical Gypsy, but it was covered in the TV series "Glee", sung by the character Kurt Hummel, who is played by Chris Colfer. As a result the song, and that particular line, has become a trending soundbite
Hummel's rendition of the tune could be heard in season one, episode eighteen called "Laryngitis," which first aired back in 2010, and it was used to express his feeling of regret.
What are some of the best examples of the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Below are some of the best examples of the trend which are on TikTok right now:
If you're new to TikTok and want to learn more about all things trending, simply download the TikTok app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.
For more TikTok related stories, take a look at our dedicated TikTok page.
Also, check out our article on the trending videos that will take over your TikTok 'for you' page in 2024 and also 9 influencers whose names you'll know including fashionistas and singers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.