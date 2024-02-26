People are sharing their regret at working so hard on certain things on TikTok - but all in a humorous way - in the latest 'all that work and what did it get me' trend. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

We've all been there . . . you put lots of effort into something and the reward you get is disappointing to say the least.

Well, TikTokers have found a way to turn their disappointment into something which is meaningful for many in 2024 - social media clicks or 'likes'. The 'all that work and what did it get me' has been taking over the platform in recent days, and it's something everyone can get involved with as it can be applied to so many different circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, what exactly is it, where does it get its name from and what are some of the best examples of it? Here's all you need to know.

What is the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend?

In the latest TikTok trend, people are lip syncing to the the line 'all that work and what did it get me' and then staring off into the distance and looking sad as they also use the caption of the video to share what it is that has led to them being so sad. Their sadness always relates to circumstances where they believe they have worked very hard and not received a proportionate pay off.

Where does the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend get it's name from?

The song itself is from “Rose’s Turn” and is from the musical Gypsy, but it was covered in the TV series "Glee", sung by the character Kurt Hummel, who is played by Chris Colfer. As a result the song, and that particular line, has become a trending soundbite

Hummel's rendition of the tune could be heard in season one, episode eighteen called "Laryngitis," which first aired back in 2010, and it was used to express his feeling of regret.

What are some of the best examples of the TikTok 'all that work and what did it get me' trend?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below are some of the best examples of the trend which are on TikTok right now:

If you're new to TikTok and want to learn more about all things trending, simply download the TikTok app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.