TikTok and Instagram influencer Oneya Johnson, known for his Angry Reactions account, has spoken about the outcome of the domestic violence charge against him. Photo by TikTok/@AngryReactions.

Oneya Johnson, the TikTok influencer behind the page @AngryReactions, has shared the outcome of his court case after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Johnson was arrested and charged for the alleged offence in Burbank, California, United States, last month. The Burbank Police Department reported that authorities took the 25-year-old social media star into custody on the night of Monday February 12. According to TMZ, sources said Johnson was supposedly involved in a physical argument with a woman in a hotel.

It is unclear exactly what happened between the pair, or the relationship between the two, but officers confirmed that the woman, who has not been identified, didn't need medical attention after the incident.

Johnson was released after posting his $50,000 (around £40,000) bail and then returned to court yesterday (Tuesday March 5).

He gained popularity on the platforms from 2020 onwards for his anger-based reactions while reviewing fellow users videos on social media. One of his videos, where he reviewed a cake being made, gave him more than one million TikTok followers within 24 hours of him sharing the clip on the platform.

Johnson dueted user @bobbysrey's cake-making video, in which they asked people to not be so viciously critical of her techniques. Johnson filmed himself watching @bobbysrey's video, angrily shouting things like, "Who's being mean to you?" and "That cake looks good!!!"

Johnson, who now has more then 29 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, even posted a video of himself reacting aggressively, but with a lot of gratitude, about becoming an overnight sensation on the app.

He had been noticeably quiet online in recent weeks and had not posted to his social media accounts since December 2023. All videos have now been removed from his TikTok page, apart from two videos posted during the few days discussing his case.

In one 12-second TikTok video uploaded yesterday, Johnson shared the result of his case, stating he was declared “not guilty” and that the case was “dismissed.” The words were simply written in white on a black and white background.

In the second video, which was posted before his case was in court, he discussed his feelings about the case. He said his character had been "destroyed" by the comments people had left online after his arrest and stated that he does not think domestic violence is "funny".

He also claimed the incident had occurred when a woman, who he did not name, "attacked" him and he acted in self-defence. He also alleged that when police arrived and arrested him the woman was "begging" for him to not be taken to jail.

He concluded the video by saying that his name had been "dragged through the mud" and he found that "very frustrating".

Fans of Johnson were quick to show their support for him in the comments on his videos. One said: "Keep your head up king! I hope to see you back to making content soon! (If that's what you want of course)." Another said: "I never doubted him. Keep ya head up."