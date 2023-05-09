Influencer Priya Shai was livestreaming to her 100,000 followers while sitting drunk in an Asda car park where she was arrested

A TikTok star was arrested for drinking in her car while live streaming to her fans before racially abusing a police officer.

Influencer Priya Sahi - known as ‘Queen Bee’ - was broadcasting to her 100,000 followers as she sat in her parked Audi outside an Asda in Swindon.

The 29-year-old had been drinking when she was spotted by police on 25 October last year and was swiftly arrested for being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle.

But as she was removed from her car and handcuffed, her TikTok live continued broadcasting to her followers and caught her as she began a torrent of racial abuse against the Polish police officer arresting her.

She could be heard shouting: “I’ve got no keys in my ignition, no keys in my ignition. I’m allowed to park up and drink. I’m not driving, so what are you arresting me for?” Before the live stream ended, Ms Sahi, of Swindon, Wiltshire, could be heard saying: “I want my TikTok running."

One officer then pointed out numerous bottles of alcohol in her car to his colleague PC Marcin Kozak. Ms Sahi then repeatedly told PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 as the force’s first Polish community support officer, that she didn’t understand him.

When in custody, she went on to say: “Learn English you European, whatever you are”. She was then further arrested for a public order offence.

On Friday (5 May), the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated Section 4A Public Order Act Charge. But it wasn’t her first offence, as Prosecutor Keith Ballinger said Ms Sahi already has a previous conviction for racially-aggravated assault dating back to 2015.

In a victim personal statement, PC Kozak said he “did not even feel human at this point” after Ms Sahi’s continuous jibes about his nationality and accent. He added: “I’m a serving officer and Polish national.

“It took hard work and courage to become a police officer, I had to prove I speak good enough English and pass tests; I work to exactly the same criteria as my British colleagues. Almost every day I’m subject to some sort of derogatory comment."

Ms Sahi was convicted of failing to provide a breath sample in relation to this incident and appeared in court the followind day on 26 October 2022 after being held in custody overnight. In a separate incident, she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and again failed to provide a breath sample. She later admitted to the charge.

The 29-year-old is currently serving two concurrent driving disqualifications as a result and has accrued hundreds of pounds worth of fines.

Her defence solicitor Sandeep Kaushal said his client offers an apology to PC Kozak, adding that she feels “embarrassed” by what was said and hopes her apology can be passed on.

He told the court that she was going through a “traumatic time” and was in a “frustrated state”, explaining her thoughts live on TikTok as police officers surrounded her car before spiralling “completely out of control” when she was arrested.

Mr Kaushal added that she is a single mother to her three-year-old son and is on medication for postnatal depression and anxiety. Due to her limited means, the magistrates imposed a fine of £80 and also ordered her to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.