TikToker Mia Kirkland was busking in York city centre, when a man interrupted her performance to criticise her voice.

A busker has gone viral on social media after revealing the comments of a stranger left her in tears while performing on the street in York city centre.

Mia Kirkland, 18, has racked up over 315,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts clips from her everyday life alongside her singing talents. The app has become a great way to promote music since its launch in 2016 and it is not unusual for young talents such as Mia to make use of the platform.

However, while filming herself on the streets in early July, Mia captured the moment a passerby interrupted her busking to criticise her performance.

Mia Kirkland shared the video on TikTok - a man approached her to give unsolicited advice.

The stranger, who was holding a large 1,000 piece puzzle, confronted her saying: “Some people have it and you don’t.”

He told Mia that he once worked with Diana Ross and other musicians, but she tried to avoid speaking to him.

Mia walked away, but this didn’t deter the man as he continued following and trying to give her his unsolicited opinion.

It was only when Mia’s mother stood up and came over that the man left.

The singer looks visibly upset in her TikTok video, which has been viewed over 1.3million times. The overwhelming majority of comments on the post have condemned the man’s actions.

Mia is a singer who busks in York.

One person wrote: “You’re amazing that one comment isn’t valid and you can sing anything and belt out a tune with your fantastic voice - keep up the hard work and keep your head up.”

Agreeing, another said: “You’re amazing! I’m so sorry that there are such rude people in this world.”

A third added: “Don’t give him your tears. Keep going, he’s just given you another reason to smash it.”