TikTok star VonViddy, whose real name was Joseph Muchlinski, has died at the age of 32 after experiencing mental health struggles.

VonViddy’s death was announced by his sister, Martha Muchlinkski, on social media. The announcement confirmed some of his fan’s worst fears, after VonViddy posted a video to his account, @VonViddy, three days ago in which he told fans how remembered. This left people concerned that he would harm himself, and sadly they had good reason to be worried.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since his untimely death was announced, tributes have been left to VonViddy on his social media, particularly his last “haunting” video. But, just who was VonViddy, what happened to him, what did he say in his last video and what tributes have been left to him? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was VonViddy?

VonViddy was a 32-year-old TikTok star. He had more than 190,000 followers on the social media platform and nine million likes. He described himself as “a very hyperactive guy who makes sketch comedy videos and music.” He also had more than 24,000 followers on Instagram, @VonViddy.

What happened to VonViddy?

VonViddy took his own life according to his sister Martha. She posted a video to her own TikTok page, @martha_merced, two days ago stating: "I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness and he did take his own life." She also said that he "fought a long and really terrible battle with his mental illness."

She added that TikTok had given her elder brother “joy.” She said: “TikTok meant a lot to him, it gave him joy, it gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at, and he really appreciated that.”

TikTok star VonViddy has died aged 32 after struggling with his mental health and posting a 'haunting' last video. Photo by TikTok/VonViddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video was captioned: “Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy's) last video and deserve some closure.”

What did VonViddy say in his last video?

VonViddy posted his last video to his TikTok account three days ago. It showed him in a head and shoulders shot, wearing a black t-shirt and standing in front of a grey background.

He said: “Hi. My name is VonViddy, my real name is Joe Muchlinski and I want to be remembered as a creator. As a creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as a camp counsellor, who helped kids make happy memories.”

Alluding to some struggles he had during his life, he said: “I'd rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell. But unfortunately, that's also part of me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I feel so thankful to have such a following. You guys mean the world to me. All and all, I've had a terrific life. I got to visit the other side of the world and I've made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you.”

At the time that VonViddy posted it, fans raised concerns about his words. One said: “Your message seems like a goodbye, idk what's going on man I hope it's not, but your content is great and you're a positive person. love u brother." One person also appealed to VonViddy to take care of himself. They said: “Hey. You are not alone. Please don’t do anything drastic. You have people that care about you.”

What tributes have been left to VonViddy?

VonViddy’s sister Martha led the tributes to her brother. She posted a carousel of images of the two of them together alongside the caption: “Thank you, everyone, for the support and kind words. I wish Joe could see how much he was loved. I'm sharing some favourite photos of him here. It's been hard to breathe. I would do anything to have my big brother back. I'll love you forever, Joe. I promise.”

Many fans have left tributes to VonViddy on his last video. One person said: “The place was a better place with you in it. I hope you know your worth in the next life, wherever and whenever that is.” Another said: “Rest in eternal peace Joe.” One fan commented: “Prayers for VonViddy and prayers for his family!”

Another said: “Rest in genuine peace, Joe. You fought a long, hard battle and you’ve earned your rest. Those of us here will remember you and miss you.” Another person said VonViddy’s last words on video were “haunting”. They added: “I can't believe you're gone. Rest in peace, VonViddy. Much love to his family, I am so sorry for your loss.”