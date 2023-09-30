The 17-year-old lost both of her arms to meningitis when she was a baby

A teen model who now has two bionic arms after contracting meningitis as a baby is proving that anything is possible, no matter what, by releasing her first pop single.

Instagram star Tilly Lockey, aged 17, was gifted what she calls her 'hero arms' by the producers of the blockbuster movie “Alita: Battle Angel” in 2019.

The teen has amassed nearly 400k followers online and uses social media platforms, including her Instagram page, also her X page, her Youtube page and her TikTok page to share what life is like for a 'cyborg teen'.

After making headlines earlier this year for removing her bionic arms during a London fashion week event, she has now released her first single - 'Porcelain'. Lockey, from Consett, County Durham, says that the song focuses on personal experience of having social media fame, and the downfalls that come with it. She said: "Porcelain is about being human and having feelings of being fragile and broken at times; yet reminds us that no matter what, or who you’re up against, you can always pick yourself back up again and come back stronger.”

‘The start of an era’

Speaking about the song in a video on her Youtube account, Lockey said: “I’m definitely going to sit down and do a whole sit down video about the entire process of my debut single and the recording process, the song writing process [and] the meaning behind it because it is really meaningful and really sentimental. I knew I wanted that for my first song. I always wanted to have a message come through my music so I’ll 100% sit down and do a long video.”

Teen model Tilly Lockey, who has two bionic arms after contracting meningitis as a baby, has released her first pop single. Pictured is the cover of that new single. Photo by Debbie Todd / Millie Blooms.

She added: “This whole thing is so exciting for me. I can’t even function at the minute, it’s so exciting. Your debut single anyway is just so exciting, but because I’m so proud of this one I’m so happy that it’s going to be my debut. I really hope you all enjoy it.” She also described the release as the start of a chapter and an era.

This video is not yet available on Lockey’s social media channels, but you can keep up-to-date with her pages via the links above so you can see all the latest videos and photos as soon as she adds them.

Lockey's arms were created by robotic prosthetics company Open Bionics. Since receiving them in 2019, she has gone on to win CBBC’s talent show 'Got What it Takes' in 2021, and has performed in front of over 20,000 people on BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend Main Stage, opening the Festival ahead of Ed Sheeran.

Using her bionic arms, Lockey has been able to hold a microphone, work in the studio, and independently create content. Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, said: “We’re thrilled to see Tilly launch her debut single. Tilly went from being told she’d never walk again, to walking London Fashion Week runways. We can only imagine where her singing talent will take her.”