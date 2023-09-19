Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TikTok star Remi Bader has hit out at the trolls who have body shamed her online. Bader is known for sharing her health journey with her 2.3 million followers, but because of the abuse she has received online she said she will no longer be sharing such details.

Bader has previously spoken out a lot about being a plus size woman, and was also one of the well-known and famous faces who spoke out about using the Ozempic weight loss jab to help her to slim down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, in a video posted to her page @RemiBader, on the evening of Monday 18 September, Bader cried as a result of the “disgusting” comments she said she has received online in relation to her weight and body shape. But, she did reassure her millions of fans that she wasn’t going anywhere - and those fans have left many supportive comments for her.

So, just who is Remi Bader, what did she say in her video and what have her fans said in response? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Remi Bader?

Bader, aged 27, is a plus size TikTok influencer and model who has made a name for herself as a body positive star. She started posting to TikTok in September 2020 after losing her job in the music industry, and quickly made a name for herself on the social media platform. At the same time her dad, who works in women’s fashion, encouraged her to join a small agency as a curve model.

In an interview with The Cut, she explained why she started posting her videos. She said: “I came across the curvy fashion side of TikTok. I was watching these girls who looked like me, or were bigger than me, doing fashion hauls, and I noticed that they only showed the good: clothes that fit, clothes they looked amazing in. That was fine, but for me, trying on clothes has never been fun.

TikTok influencer Remi Bader, who has taken to her TikTok page to call out the internet trolls who body shame her and ask them to 'please stop'. Photo by TikTok/Remi Bader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One day, I got a package of clothing in the mail and I decided to make a video of myself trying everything on. The clothes were based on my measurements, and in the video I was laughing in the mirror, both at myself and how bad most of these clothes looked on me. It was for fun; I never thought anyone other than my friends would see it. But that video went viral.”

She went on to explain that she continued to post about her experiences in an effort to be honest about what it is like to be a plus size woman. “ I started making what I call “realistic clothing hauls.” I’d try on clothes that were supposed to be my size and just poke fun at how ridiculous they looked. The videos went nuts,” she said. “I started uploading around once a day. The hauls were the most popular thing, but sometimes, I’d sprinkle in more personal videos. I’d talk about my anxiety, or my struggle with binge-eating.”

What did Remi Bader say in her video?

Bader posted a three minute video which showed her talking directly to the camera. The video has the caption: “I'm not going anywhere but my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding.” She began by saying: “Okay, so I really try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health by not looking at it, but there are some things that come up in my comments that I can’t not see. There’s been a ridiculous amount recently of body shaming.”

She went on to say that she had decided that evening she would no longer share details of her health with her followers. She added: “My health journey will now be my business. What I choose to do, whether that’s gain or lose weight, medications I take, supplements I take, my workout routine… whatever it is, I’m not going to share.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also said that she thought she was helping other people who were also on a health journey by sharing her story and then called out the trolls who were leaving horrible comments about her body online. She said: “Shaming someone on the way they look every single day is so disgusting… If I’m already taking care of myself and working on the things I need to work on, imagine seeing that every day, over and over and over - and in a horrible way. The people who are saying it aren’t people who want good for me. It’s fun for them to keep making fun of me and do it publicly” She added: “I don’t even know why it’s allowed online.”

Bader then broke down and began crying when she was discussing how the body shaming had affected her. She said: “It’s very, very hard to see this every single day and it’s really not fair.” She finished her video with an impassioned plea to the trolls directly, asking them to “please stop” commenting on her body “even if you do not like me or follow me out of a hate follow”. She added: “You can comment on my character, whatever you think of me as a person, or I’m annoying, or whatever it is, but please just stop commenting on my body.”

What did Remi Bader’s fans say in response to her video?

Bader received a huge amount of support from her fans, who took to the comment section of the video to offer words of encouragement.

One said: “Remi you have changed sooo many lives and deserve so much good. Protect your light.” Another person simply said: “I’m sorry the internet is such a mean place.”. One fan said: “Remi, you may never see this. But I want you to know I didn’t follow you for your health journey, but because you’re awesome. We love you!!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement