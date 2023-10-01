The exhibition, which includes an altar cloth worn by Queen Elizabeth, brings together 200 items across centuries of craftsmanship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A captivating exhibition, ‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire,’ has recently opened its doors at the Guildhall Art Gallery, showcasing over 200 items spanning centuries of craftsmanship - including the sole surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth It.

Visitors to this exhibition can explore an array of exquisite pieces, ranging from royal regalia, theatrical costumes, and military attire to modern jewellery, silversmithing, and embroidery. Among the treasures on display is the 16th Century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection also includes a glove worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation in 1953, Charles Dickens' court suit, a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of ‘Richard II’, Queen Mary's Coronation Dress adorned with gold and silver silk thread from 1911, and the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren during her portrayal of ‘Cleopatra’.

Some of the 200 items that will be on show at Guildhall Art Gallery, including a glove worn during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation (Credit: SWNS)

Catherine Carr, Master Gold and Silver Wyre Drawer commented, "This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages, offering an opportunity to view examples of gold and silver wire drawing of a calibre unmatched anywhere."

How can I visit the ‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire’ exhibition?

‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire’ is at Guildhall Art Gallery for six weeks until Sunday November 12 2023.