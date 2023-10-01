Guildhall Art Gallery hosts the only known surviving dress of Queen Elizabeth I with brand new exhibition
The exhibition, which includes an altar cloth worn by Queen Elizabeth, brings together 200 items across centuries of craftsmanship
A captivating exhibition, ‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire,’ has recently opened its doors at the Guildhall Art Gallery, showcasing over 200 items spanning centuries of craftsmanship - including the sole surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth It.
Visitors to this exhibition can explore an array of exquisite pieces, ranging from royal regalia, theatrical costumes, and military attire to modern jewellery, silversmithing, and embroidery. Among the treasures on display is the 16th Century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.
The collection also includes a glove worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation in 1953, Charles Dickens' court suit, a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of ‘Richard II’, Queen Mary's Coronation Dress adorned with gold and silver silk thread from 1911, and the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren during her portrayal of ‘Cleopatra’.
Curated by Dr Karen Watts from the Royal Armouries, the exhibition commemorates the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers. Munsur Ali, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee, expressed his enthusiasm for the exhibition, saying, "With such a visually engaging range of exhibits on display, this new exhibition promises to provide a feast for the senses."
Catherine Carr, Master Gold and Silver Wyre Drawer commented, "This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages, offering an opportunity to view examples of gold and silver wire drawing of a calibre unmatched anywhere."
How can I visit the ‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire’ exhibition?
‘Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire’ is at Guildhall Art Gallery for six weeks until Sunday November 12 2023.
Admission to Guildhall Art Gallery and London's Roman Amphitheatre is free, but the gallery does recommend that visitors book a general admission ticket to visit any of the two (or both).