Twomad: Youtuber found dead at 23 "surrounded by drug paraphernalia"
A popular YouTuber has been found dead, reportedly surrounded by drug paraphenalia.
Twomad - real name Muudea Sedik - had more than 2m followers on the video platform, and hundreds of thousands on Instagram. He was found at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after the Los Angeles Police Department carried out a welfare check. He had been missing for several days.
His followers had become worried about him after he shared a series of posts to X, formerly known as Twitter, of two automatic rifles, as well as other guns, and several incoherent posts.
American news site TMZ reported that Sedik, 23, had not been heard from in days and had missed several appointments, and that it was not clear for how long he had been dead.
The last time the YouTuber uploaded to his main channel was one year ago, and his most popular video, from three years ago about "invading random online college classes, has had 16 million views.
TMZ also reports that Twomad appears playing the game Overwatch online before he died, and had "not changed his active status on the platform Discord for nearly a week". He was reportedly an avid gamer.
TMZ described by saying: "The guy was an interesting character ... in addition to skits, gaming commentary, and live streams, he was just very into internet culture -- and had a massive fan base. Like we said, millions of followers ... but his videos would also get a significant number of views. One meme, in particular, that he's credited with is the one called Goodnight Girl, I'll See You Tomorrow. It features a shirtless Twomad walking up to the camera and telling some imaginary chick that he'll see her tomorrow ... only to slip and fall in cartoonish fashion.
"Twomad was embroiled in controversy of late -- and he seems to have been off the radar in recent months when it came to his content creation. His last video across all 3 of his channels was 5 months ago... and he certainly seemed to be in good spirits in it."
