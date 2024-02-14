Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death confirmed after sister of Backstreet Boy star died age 41
The cause of death for Bobbie Jean Carter - sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter - has been revealed by medical examiners.
The 41-year-old died on the morning of December 23 last year after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor by her roommate. She was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL in cardiac arrest, but died a couple of hours later.
In a medical report, released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, Carter died of "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine" with her death being recorded as accidental.
Her death came just over a year after brother Aaron Carter died in November 2022, and 11 years after her sister Leslie. People Magazine - which obtained the medical report - said there were no signs of foul play, and Carter's daughter Bella was now living with her grandparents.
In a statement last month, Nick said: "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years - most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God."
