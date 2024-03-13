UFC legend Mark Coleman is fighting for his life in hospital after helping his parents escape a fire at their home in March 2024. Photo by Instagram/markcolemanufc.

UFC legend Mark Coleman is fighting for his life in hospital after helping his parents escape a fire at their home.

The retired MMA, professional wrestler and amateur wrestler was awoken during the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 12) by a fire at his parents' house, and immediately made efforts to get his mum, dad and pet dog out of the family home. Hall-of-famer Coleman, aged 59, managed to get his mum and dad to a place of safety but it is understood that he was unable to save his dog, who was named Hammer after his UFC moniker.

The former heavyweight suffered heavy smoke inhalation during the process of saving his family, and was airlifted to a hospital near his home in Fremont, Ohio, United States, shortly after the incident occurred.

His daughter, Morgan Coleman, took to her Instagram page to share the news with fans that her father was in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday night (March 12)

Posting a photo of her with her father and sister, Mackenzie, when they were children, she described him as a "hero": "As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, Hammer. He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act.

"Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest and bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet Hammer so deeply. Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life."

In the comments section, sister Mackenzie wrote: "Thank you everyone for your words. I will miss my baby boy hammer every single day. There hasn’t been a second where he isn’t on my mind. My heart is completely shattered. Please keep praying for my daddy."

Mark had posted to his Instagram account the day before the fire. Sharing a video of him performing a short boxing-style workout routine, he wrote: "I love Mondays because I'm here. Start your week off the right way; get up, get cold, go for a walk, take your shoes off, get grounded, get some early morning sun if you're not fasting, have a healthy breakfast be the best version of yourself you can be . . . Hammer house for life."

A dog, believed to be Hammer, can be seen in the background. Fans have commented on the post to speak about their shock and send their prayers. One said: "Prayin for you man and a quick recovery." Another added: "Prayers for The Hammer!!! Everyone send that love, energy and prayers to Mark. . . What a hero, and one of the toughest human beings to ever grace the earth." One more said: "Get well soon warrior."

Well-wishes have also been coming in from members of thr UFC world after the shock news. Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson wrote: "Prayers for MMA legend Mark Coleman." Presenter Ariel Helwani also wrote: "Please pray for Mark Coleman, if you can. A pioneer, inspiration, founding father and just a sweetheart of a man. You got this, @Markcolemanmma."

