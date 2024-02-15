Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) and Chloe Grace Moretz (The Peripheral) will be facing each other in the ring in new UFC and Mixed Martial Arts film, Strawweight. Oscar-winner Nyong’o, who is the Jury President of this year's Berlin Film Festival and is dating actor Joshua Jackson, will be taking on the role of a former UFC MMA champion who is determined to reclaim her title, whilst Moretz stars as a determined young fighter whose life changes when she discovers her passion for fighting.

Announced in an exclusive by Variety, the film, which will be screened at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, will follow the two fighters as they prepare to face off in the Octagon, with only one able to claim the coveted crown. Strawweight will be the directorial debut for James M. Johnston, whose other credits include: The Green Knight, The Old Man and the Gun, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints and Mother Mary, an upcoming film for A24 starring Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Paul Harrill and based on a story by Johnston and Harrill, it will be produced by Lars Knudsen (The Northman), Lowery and Halbrooks (The Green Knight) and Patrick Newall (The Gray Man). UFC professional and two-time Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will executive produce the film and serve as fight consultant.

Namajunas will be back in the ring in March 2024 following her loss to Manon Fiorot in Paris last September. Nicknamed "Thug Rose", Namajunas is currently ranked number 8 by the UFC in the Women's Pound-For-Pound category.

The announcement comes during a busy time for Nyong'o, the actor is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival as the Jury President. The announcement of her latest role also comes after she was featured in a teaser trailer for the third instalment of A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Day One opposite Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.